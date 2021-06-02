Library’s seed

program returns

The Longview Public Library's seed library program has returned.

People with library cards can request up to 10 packets of vegetables or native seed, according to a press release from the city of Longview. To look through the seed catalog, visit longviewlibrary.org/seedlibrary.php. People are encouraged to save seed from varieties marked "easy."

Orders can be picked up in the library's drive-through.

People who don't have a library card can register for one on the library's website or during library hours from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

SCORE offers

free webinars

SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.

SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinars.

The schedule