Library’s seed
program returns
The Longview Public Library's seed library program has returned.
People with library cards can request up to 10 packets of vegetables or native seed, according to a press release from the city of Longview. To look through the seed catalog, visit longviewlibrary.org/seedlibrary.php. People are encouraged to save seed from varieties marked "easy."
Orders can be picked up in the library's drive-through.
People who don't have a library card can register for one on the library's website or during library hours from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
SCORE offers
free webinars
SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.
SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinars.
The schedule
• June 2: 10-11:30 a.m. Returning to Normalcy. Panel discussion with success coach Vonie Kalich, who will discuss the positive mindset shifts needed to dealing with life as it begins to return to normalcy. To register, visit conta.cc/3ocWbbs or go to vancouver.score.org.
• June 19: 10-11:30 a.m., Preventing Workplace Violence. Webinar will identify factors that can lead to workplace violence incidents and offers strategies to prevent them from happening. The telltale behaviors that may signal problems and how safety training can reduce workplace violence in the private and governmental sectors will be discussed. To register, visit conta.cc/3fOiDDW or vancouver.score.org.
• June 26: 10-11:30 a.m., Managing Your People, Time and Resources. Second in a series of six webinars on Growing Your Business. Designed primarily for people in business, the series also provides "heads up" insight for people in the planning stages of a new business. Other programs in the series will focus on marketing, sales, finance and operations. To register, visit conta.cc/3wBvGzh or vancouver.score.org.
Rummage sale
at senior center
Kelso Senior Center members are holding a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11 and 12 at the center, 108 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso. Attendees are required to wear masks.
Donations of items for the sale are being accepted. For details, call the center at 360-232-8522.
Patrons can fill a provided bag for $5.
Donate, help LCSG
matching campaign
The Lower Columbia School Gardens' spring matching campaign sponsored by The Health Care Foundation is taking place.
Money donated by the public will be matched dollar for dollar up to the LCSG goal of receiving $20,000. People can donate online at lcschoolgardens.givingfuel.com/website-donation-page.
Money helps support the work of the Lower Columbia School Gardens.