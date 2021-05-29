RAL class of ’71 plans reunion
Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1971 are planning their 50-year class reunion set to take place July 23 and 24 at the Kelso Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 510 Kelso Drive, Kelso.
A few classmates are missing. Anyone with information on the classmates listed below is asked to call Came (Ayres) Shill at 360-578-1502 or send an email to dcshill@hotmail.com.
Missing classmates are Shelley (Briggs) Coleman, Timothy Cook, Nancy (Diefenbach) Young, Robert Doran, Wayne Ellis, Karen (Graichen) Arnold, Jackie Hayes, Robert Huff, Dennis Johnson, Marie Kelley, Nancy LaBerge, Charles LaPray, Pat McKnight, Anne Minthorn, Cherie Paradise, Saeu Preecha, Tony Sanchez, David Smith, Mark Tannel and Lecia Willard.
Family wants Joe Stewart stories
The family of former Kelso High School track and field coach Joe Stewart is looking for stories and memories from athletes and nonathletes for a tribute they are putting together for Stewart’s memorial service set for July 6.
People with stories they would like to share are encouraged to email them to stewarttributes@comcast.net. The family notes if anyone wants to remain anonymous, the family will list the tribute as anonymous.
Farm Days 2021 planned in Yacolt
Farm Days 2021 are being hosted from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first weekend of every month through August at the Pomeroy Farm, 20902 N.E. Lucia Falls Road, Yacolt. The next event is June 5 and 6. Gates will close at 4 p.m.
The family friendly event will feature local vendors. The public is invited to tour the farm grounds. Food will be available for purchase, Admission is free, but it is suggested a donation be made to the farm, which is a 501©3 nonprofit organization.
Parking is free. Pets must remain in the parking area. There are no ATM machines available.
For updates, check the farm’s website at https://pomeroyfarm.org/ or search for Pomeroy Farm on Facebook.
Send money to school gardens
Regular fundraisers to raise money for the Lower Columbia School Gardens have not been held because of COVID-19, but the group is asking people to support the gardens by setting up a monthly recurring donation throughout the year to support the gardens.
People can choose an amount to donate. According to a press release from the gardens, the best way is to use a checking account because then there are no fees and no worries about a credit card expiring.
Visit https://lowercolumbiaschoolgardens.org/donate.php, then follow the instructions.
Donate recyclables to senior center
Bottles and cans for recycling can be dropped off from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Rainier Senior Center, 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.
The senior center appreciates the donations and money raised will benefit the senior center.
RAL class of ’51 plans reunion
Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1951 are planning their 70-year class reunion set to take place Sept. 10 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
A few classmates are missing. Anyone with information on the classmates listed below is asked to call Charlotte at 360-423-0795, Gaynor at 360-636-2527 or Gloria at 360-425-6547.
Missing classmates are Janet (Dejaeger) Dalton, Robert Fredrickson, Jean (Jones) Pittman, David Foley, Joann (Alman) Seifert, Joann (Peterson) Swanson, Tony Krivanek, Beverly (Conger) Pittman, Larry Duffy and Carl Gagnat.