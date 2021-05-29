Farm Days 2021 are being hosted from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first weekend of every month through August at the Pomeroy Farm, 20902 N.E. Lucia Falls Road, Yacolt. The next event is June 5 and 6. Gates will close at 4 p.m.

The family friendly event will feature local vendors. The public is invited to tour the farm grounds. Food will be available for purchase, Admission is free, but it is suggested a donation be made to the farm, which is a 501©3 nonprofit organization.

Parking is free. Pets must remain in the parking area. There are no ATM machines available.

For updates, check the farm’s website at https://pomeroyfarm.org/ or search for Pomeroy Farm on Facebook.

Send money to school gardens

Regular fundraisers to raise money for the Lower Columbia School Gardens have not been held because of COVID-19, but the group is asking people to support the gardens by setting up a monthly recurring donation throughout the year to support the gardens.

People can choose an amount to donate. According to a press release from the gardens, the best way is to use a checking account because then there are no fees and no worries about a credit card expiring.