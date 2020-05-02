• Pound Fitness: 6-6:40 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 5-28. Use drumming to work out. No experience necessary. Instructor Peggy Swanson is a certified Pound instructor. $55 in-city fee.

Host families being sought

The ASSE International Student Exchange Program is seeking local host families for boys and girls 15 to 18 years old from all over the world such as Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan and the Ukraine, who are coming to this area for the 2020-20201 academic school year.

They have received scholarships to study in the United States. They have pocket money for personal expenses along with health, accident and liability insurance. They are selected for participation based on their academics and good citizenship, according to a press release.

For details about becoming a host family or to become involved with ASSE, call ASSE at 800-733-2773 or visit www.host.asse.com.

Get a digital library card

Digital library cards are being offered by the Longview Public Library for Longview residents.