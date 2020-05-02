Gardeners offer online workshops
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering two free online workshops via Zoom.
Master Gardener Marilee Hertig will lead Container and Small Space Gardening from noon to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. She will discuss gardening solutions in containers and small spaces.
From noon to 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 8, Master Gardener Karen Adams will show children 6 to 16 years old fun ways to give the gift of gardening by making homemade seed tape, seed bombs and pots from recycled materials.
Both programs can be accessed on-line by Zoom or by calling in by phone.
To joion from a PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android, visit https://bit.ly/3bYi0EW. The meeting ID is 775 605 6320 and the password is 12345.
For Share Screen/Content Wirelessly, visit https://share.zoom.us and enter the meeting ID 775 605 6320. To call in, call 1-669-900-9128, then enter 7756056320#.
Prospective attendees are encouraged to log on early when it is their first time joining a Zoom meeting with WSU to create a free Zoom account (zoom.us), be signed in to their account to attend any Extension-sponsored meeting and to download the Zoom app to a laptop or computer.
To register for the free programs, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3 for online connection information.
TRCS holds fundraiser
A Teacher Appreciation fundraiser is being held for Three Rivers Christian School. The school has partnered with 4Ever Photography which has designed a variety of custom yard signs for TRCS families.
For every sign purchased for the teachers at the school, the photography business will donate $7 back to the school to help the school buy the signs for the teachers.
The signs are made of double-sided corrugated plastic and include an aluminum step stake. To show their school spirit, students and teachers are placing the signs behind them when they hold virtual meetings.
To order the signs, visit https://bit.ly/2YfvGHB. The website is secure. Deadline to order is 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.
Signs should be back fro the United States manufacturer on or around Monday, May 11.
For details, call the photography studio at 360-606-4877 or send an email to info@4everphotographynw.com.
Free online workshop
The Longview Public Library and SCORE are presenting a free online workshop, Going Digital With Business Marketing.
Webinar attendees will learn how to create an email list, write a creative e-mail or eBlast to generate sales and build a community for their products or services in the digital marketing world, according to a press release from the city of Longview.
To register, visit www.vancouver.score.org and locate the class on the "Take a Workshop" page.
A registration link and details about upcoming seminars and other Longview Public Library programs are available at the library website, www.longviewlibrary.org.
For details, email questions to elizabethp@mylongview.com.
Join a virtual bridge club
The American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) and Bridge Base Online (BBO) have collaborated to create virtual bridge clubs.
The Longview Bridge Club is one of the participants.
The clubs offer sessions that allow players to earn master points to help the achieve higher ranks in their quests for Life Master or higher status, according to a newsletter from the Kelso Senior Center.
To find a schedule of virtual club sessions and how to play, visit the Longview Bridge Club web page at https://bit.ly/2VM9cfG.
CAN seeks host groups
Nonprofit agencies, schools, and faith-based and government entities are invited to apply to host a Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network member for 11 months during the 2020-2021 program year.
Members will serve with the focus of increasing the ability to support school staff with student's education and future goals; and to support nonprofit organizations, government entities and faith-based programs in order to increase their capacities to serve more clients, notes a press release submitted to The Daily News.
Each application must be accompanied by a complete position description offering member skill development and resume building opportunities.
Using AmeriCorps members to recruit community volunteers is encouraged, notes the release; and assigning members to office/clerical tasks is not permitted.
Applications may download an application packet by logging on to the Life Works website at lifeworkswa.org. Applications must be returned by Saturday, May 30.
The Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network program is sponsored by Life Works through a federal grant administered by Serve Washington.
AmeriCorps has been serving the local community for 20 years.
Parks, Rec offers virtual classes
Longview Parks and Recreation is offering virtual classes to community members via the Zoom platform.
To register for any of the classes, visit https://www.mylongview.com/196/Recreation or cal 360-442-5403.
• Vinyasa Yoga Sun's: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, May 2-30. String postures together moving from one to another using breath. Commonly called flow yoga. Beginners and experienced welcome. Instructor Colleen Reynolds is certified: $2 in-city fee.
• Hatha Yoga: 7-8:15 p.m. Wednesdays, May 6-27. Learn postures. Practice will focus on the mind, body and breath connection. Yoga mats recommended, but not required. Instructor Colleen Reynolds is certified. $20 in-city fee.
• Guitar Basics: 6:30-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays, May 4-June 9. Learn easy chords and strumming. Progress to simple songs. No experience necessary. $69 in-city fee.
• Mom (Dad), You and Baby (or Not) Yoga: 4-4:45 p.m. Tuesdays, May 4-June 2. Fun movements with songs and other forms of interactions. Not limited to parents and their babies. Play, interact and move to create better bonds. Instructor Colleen Reynolds is certified. $15 in-city fee.
• On the Move Fitness: 9-10 am. Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 5-28. Designed to include the active older adult, someone who hasn't been exercising in a long time or people who may be limited physically. No experience necessary. Instructor Peggy Swanson. $40 in-city fee.
• Pound Fitness: 6-6:40 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 5-28. Use drumming to work out. No experience necessary. Instructor Peggy Swanson is a certified Pound instructor. $55 in-city fee.
Host families being sought
The ASSE International Student Exchange Program is seeking local host families for boys and girls 15 to 18 years old from all over the world such as Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan and the Ukraine, who are coming to this area for the 2020-20201 academic school year.
They have received scholarships to study in the United States. They have pocket money for personal expenses along with health, accident and liability insurance. They are selected for participation based on their academics and good citizenship, according to a press release.
For details about becoming a host family or to become involved with ASSE, call ASSE at 800-733-2773 or visit www.host.asse.com.
Get a digital library card
Digital library cards are being offered by the Longview Public Library for Longview residents.
Residents can visit the library’s catalog at https://longcat.polarislibrary.com/, then click on “log in” in the upper right corner of the page, then follow the “register now” link and follow the prompts to fill in the following required information: name (first, last), address (residential, mailing address can be added later), email address, phone number (and carrier if text notifications are desired), a user name, a password (can be anything but is recommended using the last for digits of phone number as a pin. The library can reset passwords, but can’t remind residents what their passwords are.)
Once the info is provided, click “submit” to receive a temporary bar code. Residents can use the bar code or username to log into their library accounts, but will not yet have access to digital resources until after the library staff checks the applications and assigns permanent bar codes for full digital access. Residents will receive an email with their bar code that allows them full access to the online databases, downloadable books and the online Lynda.com site for learning.
When the library reopens, the digital cared can be converted to a full access card with photo identification and a signed application by visiting the library.
For details or questions, send an email to chris.skaugset@ci.longview.wa.us.
Runners offer scholarship
The Cowlitz Valley Runners are offering a $500 scholarship to a high school senior in the class of 2020 in Cowlitz County and have extended the scholarship deadline because of COVID-19 and an issue getting the group’s new website up and running.
Applicants must have participated in track and/or cross country on a high school team for at least three years. Other criteria for consideration includes character, academic achievement, service and athletic accomplishments.
Scholarship checks will be mailed directly to the recipients’ colleges.
Completed application packets must include the application, most recent high school transcripts and letter(s) of recommendation from running coach(es).
Applications can be found on the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz or students can last year’s form found on the group’s old website at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com. Students also are welcome to type their answers from the form on white print/copy paper.
Mail completed applications to Cowlitz Valley Runners, P.O. Box 1304, Longview, WA 98632. Applications also can be scanned and emailed to cvrunclub@gmail.com. Applications must be postmarked by Friday, May 15.
For details, call scholarship chairman Dave Vorse at 360-749-6242.
Online fundraiser benefits students
Members of the Rainier Junior/Senior High School chapter of Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society have an online fundraiser set up to help raise money for the school chapter.
Magazines, gift cards, cookie dough, jewelry, decorations and more can be purchased and 40 percent of every purchase goes to the chapter.
To buy products, visit https://bit.ly/2CjiXKn.
LCSG announces its matching campaign
The Lower Columbia School Gardens’ spring matching campaign sponsored by The Health Care Foundation is taking place.
Money donated by the public will be matched dollar for dollar up to the LCSG goal of receiving $20,000. People can donate online at https://lcschoolgardens.givingfuel.com/website-donation-page.
In addition, people can register for recurring monthly donations by visiting the LCSG website at https://lcschoolgardens.org.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release notes that donations and support “means more than ever.”
The group’s team is working to bring fresh produce to community families and are practicing social distancing combining that with “lots of extra hand washing and sanitizing,” notes the release.
With schools not in session, LCSG has been delivering seeds and container gardens to students so they can learn about, grow and harvest produce.
LCSG members are planning new gardens at Wallace Elementary School and at the new Lexington Elementary School.
After-school garden clubs, harvest festivals, curriculum-based garden lessons and more will resume in the future.
In other LCSG news, the group will hold its annual plant sale this year, but will be selling the plants online.
Details about the sale will be announced soon, according to a press release.
For updates, visit the LCSG on Facebook at facebook.com/LCschoolgardens.org.
Counseling clinic accepting clients
Because of social distancing due to the COVID-19 virus, clients who could be in contact with their counselor by telephone or tele-counseling via Zoom are being accepted by the Lay Counseling Clinic located in Longview Community Church.
After the quarantine ends, clients will then be able to meet face to face with their counselors in the clinic.
Ten sessions are offered free and appointments are available for individual adults or couples.
For details, or to set up an appointment, call Elizabeth Jacobsen at 360-423-6380 or 360-577-1059.
Apply for a YRF grant for 2021-23
Applications are available for a Youth Recreational Facilities Grant for the 2020-23 session from the Department of Commerce.
According to a press release from the WSDC, the grants pay for “25 percent of eligible capital costs up to $1.2 million for nonresidential facilities that provide youngsters in kindergarten through 12th grade with recreation opportunities integrated with social and/or educational services.”
Applications must be submitted electronically through the Zooom Grants website at https://bit.ly/3eKf7ZW. Hard copies will not be accepted.
Agencies with a ZoomGrants account should log in and follow the instructions. New users should complete the required information to create an account.
When filling out the application, do not use “The” as the first word in the agency name, notes the press release. Once an agency profile has been created, select YRF Grant, then click the “Apply” button and start the proposal. Answers will automatically be saved after each response.
Free YRF Application Workshops also are available from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 13, and will be conducted via Skype. To join, RSVP to cappprograms@commerce.wa.gov.
The workshops are not mandatory, notes the press release, but if agencies can’t attend, the WSDC staff will reach out individually.
For details or to ask questions, send an email to capprograms@commerce.wa.gov or call the agency’s main phone line at 360-725-3075.
