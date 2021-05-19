Senior Center now open
The Castle Rock Senior Center is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
The schedule
Mondays
- : 9 a.m.-noon, cinnamon rolls and coffee served; 9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise; 9:30-11:30 a.m., pool playing.
Tuesdays
- : 11 a.m.-2 p.m., game day; 12:30-2 p.m. first and third Tuesday, Write Your Life Story.
Wednesdays
- : 9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise; 9:30-11:30 a.m., pool playing; noon, nutritional sack lunches delivered, $3 per lunch.
Thursdays
- : 10 a.m.-2 p.m., quilting; 6:45 p.m., pinochle.
Fridays
- : 9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise; 9:30-11:30 a.m., pool playing.
Saturdays
- : 1-3 pm., bingo.
For details, call the senior center at 360-274-7502.
Family wants Joe Stewart stories
The family of former Kelso High School track and field coach Joe Stewart is looking for stories and memories from athletes and nonathletes for a tribute they are putting together for Stewart’s memorial services set for July 6.
People with stories they would like to share are encouraged to email them to stewarttributes@comcast.net. The family notes if anyone wants to remain anonymous, the family will list the tribute as anonymous.
Gardeners offer online workshops
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.
To join the classes, visit https://wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.
For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.
The schedule
May 19
- : 6 p.m., Hydrangeas. Master Gardener Gail Gibbard will discuss the differences among hydrangeas and how to grow and care for each type.
May 25
- : noon, Vertical Gardening. Master Gardener Marilee Hertig will discuss various strategies to help people grow vertically and increase what can grow in limited spaces.
May 26
- : 6 p.m., Pasture Management. WSU Cowlitz County Extension Director Gary Fredricks will discuss the best practices to keep pastures productive for the long run while maximizing forage through managed grazing.
SCORE offers free webinars
SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.
SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinars.
The schedule
May 22: 10-11:30 a.m., Business Assessment and Goal Setting. The first in a series of six webinars in the group’s Growing Your Business Series. The interactive program offers conversations with three seasoned SCORE mentors speaking freely to attendees willing to share their views as growth goals are set. To register, visit conta.cc/3w1XigS or go to vancouver.score.org
- .
June 2: 10-11:30 a.m. Returning to Normalcy. Panel discussion with success coach Vonie Kalich, who will discuss the positive mindset shifts needed to dealing with life as it begins to return to normalcy. To register, visit conta.cc/3ocWbbs or go to vancouver.score.org
- .
RAL class of ’51 plans reunion
Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1951 are planning their 70-year class reunion set to take place Sept. 10 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
A few classmates are missing. Anyone with information on the classmates listed below is asked to call Charlotte at 360-423-0795, Gaynor at 360-636-2527 or Gloria at 360-425-6547.
Missing classmates are Janet (Dejaeger) Dalton, Pat (O’Connor) Faison, Robert Fredrickson, Doris (Jacques) Jackson, Jean (Jones) Pittman, David Foley, Joann (Alman) Seifert, Shirley (Rimkus) Falconer, Joann (Peterson) Swanson, Tony Krivanek, Beverly (Conger) Pittman, Larry Duffy and Carl Gagnat.
Plant-based cooking class
Vegetarian chef Zinia Agosto will present a plant-based cooking class, Cooking from A to Z, at 6:30 p.m. May 27, at the Castle Rock Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7531 Old Pacific Highway N., Castle Rock.