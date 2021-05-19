Family wants Joe Stewart stories

The family of former Kelso High School track and field coach Joe Stewart is looking for stories and memories from athletes and nonathletes for a tribute they are putting together for Stewart’s memorial services set for July 6.

People with stories they would like to share are encouraged to email them to stewarttributes@comcast.net. The family notes if anyone wants to remain anonymous, the family will list the tribute as anonymous.

Gardeners offer online workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit https://wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

May 19