Kelso Garden Club plans plant sale

Members of the Kelso Garden Club are holding a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Tim-Wa Mobile Home Park, 1965 West Side Highway, Space 37, Kelso.

Signs will be posted to follow from the entry way of the park to the location of the plant sale that includes houseplants, annuals, perennials, shrubs, herbs, vegetables and seeds. Some yard art and used pots also will be for sale.

All sales are cash only and will be reduced to 50% off after 2 p.m.

Money raised from the sale will support various club projects held throughout the community including the Lower Columbia School Gardens, Arbor Day tree planting, Cowlitz County Fair exhibits and special projects such as the Blue Star Maker to be placed at Tam O’Shanter Park.

