SON members plan activities
The following Sons of Norway events take place at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso.
The public is welcome to attend and learn about the lodge and its activities. Attendees are asked to use the back door. Masks are required.
May 5, 12, 19 and 26
- : 1-3 p.m., garage sale, $3 per bag.
June 11 and June 12
- : 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Collectible and Artisan Market. Tables available for rent at $20 for a 6-foot table or $25 for an 8-foot table for both days. Set-up takes place June 10 at 2 p.m. For a registration form and details, call SON President Nancy Harris at 360-423-2769.
R.A. Long class of ‘71 reunites
Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1971 are planning their 50-year class reunion set to take place July 23 and 24 at the Kelso Red Lion.
A few classmates are missing. Anyone with information on the classmates listed below is asked to call Carme (Ayres) Shill at 360-578-1502 or send an email to dcshill@hotmail.com.
Missing classmates are Shelley (Briggs) Coleman, Timothy Cook, Nancy (Diefenbach) Young, Robert Doran, Wayne Ellis, Karen (Graichen) Arnold, Jackie Hayes, Robert Huff, Dennis Johnson, Marie Kelley, Nancy LaBerge, Charles LaPray, Pat McKnight, Anne Minthorn, Cherie Paradise, Saeu Preecha, Tony Sanchez, David Smith, Mark Tannel and Lecia Willard.
Kelso Garden Club plans plant sale
Members of the Kelso Garden Club are holding a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Tim-Wa Mobile Home Park, 1965 West Side Highway, Space 37, Kelso.
Signs will be posted to follow from the entry way of the park to the location of the plant sale that includes houseplants, annuals, perennials, shrubs, herbs, vegetables and seeds. Some yard art and used pots also will be for sale.
All sales are cash only and will be reduced to 50% off after 2 p.m.
Money raised from the sale will support various club projects held throughout the community including the Lower Columbia School Gardens, Arbor Day tree planting, Cowlitz County Fair exhibits and special projects such as the Blue Star Maker to be placed at Tam O’Shanter Park.