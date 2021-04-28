Master Gardeners plan a plant sale
Washington State University Extension Cowlitz County Master Gardener members are holding an online Plant Sale and Tomatopalooza at https://2021-plant-sale.cheddarup.com from 9 a.m. May 9 to 5 p.m. May 13. Details also can be found on the Master Gardeners Facebook page at facebook.com/cowlitz.mastergardeners. People who would like to participate in the sale should note the sale site won’t be up and running until May 9. People also can find a link to the plant sale on the Master Gardeners web page at https://www.coliwtcomg.com/plant-sale.
Dozens of varieties of hard-to-find plants, tomatoes and peppers will be available as well as an expanded selection of herbs and other vegetables, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. Prices will be $3 for a 4-inch pot and $5 per large plant in a gallon sized pot.
The Master Gardeners are compiling a list of plants that will be available before the online market opens. Master Gardeners will pack the orders for pickup on May 15 at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.
All money raised from the sale will go toward the Master Gardeners outreach programs and workshops.
Youth, Family Link offers programs
Several programs are being offered by Youth & Family Link.
The schedule
Pickleball
- : 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Youth & Family Link gym, 907 Douglas St., Longview (subject to change); $5 per person.
Virtual Better Bones and Balance: 10-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays via Zoom. For details or to register, visit
- .
Beyond the Alphabet: YouTube videos (
) are released weekly featuring arts and craft tutorials, snack tutorials, toy/game giveaways and more. Videos also can be seen on Youth & Family Link’s Facebook page (
- )
Links P.E.A.C.E.
- : 3-4 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. For children 12 years old and older. Program works with Washington Health Care Authority and the Department of Health to help create community education, prevention and awareness on the local opioid epidemic and youth marijuana use in Cowlitz County. Includes homework help, life skills, games and social time. To register, call 360-423-6741.
Afterschool Tutoring Program
- : Tutoring help for elementary, middle school and high school age students to complete assignments, develop relevant skills, and to better understand and improve in curriculum outside of the classroom. Tutoring services are available for students who live within and attend Castle Rock, Kalama and Kelso High schools. Students must register and be contacted by someone from the afterschool program to participate.
Castle Rock
- : 3:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Castle Rock Middle School library, 1600 Huntington Ave., S.
Kalama
- : 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Kalama Elementary School Commons area, 549 China Garden Road.
Kelso
- : 3:30-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 3-4:30 p.m. Fridays, Kelso High School Commons area at Kelso High School, 1904 Allen St..
To register, visit the Youth and Family Link website at http://www.linkprogram.org/registration-forms.html.
Group needs historical items
Members of the Rainier Junior/Senior High School History Club are looking for wagon wheels, period looking quilts, wood cots and a covered wagon.
Anyone who would like to donate the items is asked to email club adviser Andrew Demko at andrew_demko@rsd.k12.or.us.