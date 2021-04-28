Master Gardeners plan a plant sale

Washington State University Extension Cowlitz County Master Gardener members are holding an online Plant Sale and Tomatopalooza at https://2021-plant-sale.cheddarup.com from 9 a.m. May 9 to 5 p.m. May 13. Details also can be found on the Master Gardeners Facebook page at facebook.com/cowlitz.mastergardeners. People who would like to participate in the sale should note the sale site won’t be up and running until May 9. People also can find a link to the plant sale on the Master Gardeners web page at https://www.coliwtcomg.com/plant-sale.

Dozens of varieties of hard-to-find plants, tomatoes and peppers will be available as well as an expanded selection of herbs and other vegetables, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. Prices will be $3 for a 4-inch pot and $5 per large plant in a gallon sized pot.

The Master Gardeners are compiling a list of plants that will be available before the online market opens. Master Gardeners will pack the orders for pickup on May 15 at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.