Learn to hula dance
Longview Parks and Recreation is offering a hula class for youngsters and adults from 6:15 to 7:15 Wednesdays, May 12-June 16, at the McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview.
Kate Denman will teach participants the ancient Hula Kahiko and the modern Hula Auana through dance steps and basic hand motions.
An optional Zoom class also will be held for adults.
The cost is $39 for Longview residents and $43 for nonresidents.
To register or for details, call 360-442-5400 or visit register.commnitypass.net/reg/.
Apply for off campus classes
Current Cowlitz County high school sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply for Kelso School District off campus programs — firefighter/first responder, health care professional and police officer — for their 2021-2022 school year.
Applications are available in the Career Center at Kelso High School, 1904 Allen St., Kelso; and in all area high school counseling offices.
Students from Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Discovery, Castle Rock, Kalama, Toutle Lake, Winlock and Woodland high schools who are contemplating entering one of the career fields are encouraged to apply.
For details, call Denise Prescott in the Career Center at Kelso High School at 360-501-1838 or send her an email to denise.prescott@kelsosd.org.
Library’s seed program returns
The Longview Public Library’s seed library program has returned and is active.
People with library cards can request up to 10 packets of vegetable or native seed, according to a press release from the City of Longview. Go to http://www.longviewlibrary.org/seedlibrary.php to look through the seed catalog. People are encouraged to save seed from varieties marked “easy.” Seed companies are experiencing high demand with fewer staff, so seeds are in shorter supply, making saving seed for the library important, according to information on the library’s website at longviewlibrary.org.
Orders can be picked up in the library’s drive-through.
People who don’t have a library card can register for one on the library’s website or during library hours from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Help with senior center remodel
Work is proceeding on the remodel at the Kelso Senior, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.
The upstairs remodel is nearly completed, according to the group’s newsletter and crews soon will begin moving cabinets there along with items to be stored.
Volunteers are needed to help sort through everything to decide what to keep and what not to keep.
Work on the project takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.
Once that work is done, crews will start remodeling the back rooms on the first floor in preparation of the center’s reopening.
Donate to the Lelooska center
The Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center is temporarily closed because of COVID-19.
As a result, all spring programs and performances have been canceled through June. The Summer Saturday museum hours and special events have been canceled through the end of July.
Staff and owners are working on “creative solutions” to reach out and share with the community.
Details will be announced. For information, send an email to info@lelooska.org.
People interested in donating to the foundation are encouraged to visit http://lelooska.org/ and click on “Donate to the Foundation.”
Rotary club offers yearly flag program
Rotary Club of Longview members offer a “Freedom Flags” subscription as a fundraiser for the group.
For $50, club members will place an American flag at Longview residents’ homes on Presidents Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Veterans Day.
Money raised goes toward the group’s charitable projects including scholarships, park improvement projects and more.
For details or to order a subscription, visit longviewrotaryflags.com.
Squatch Fest set for July 30, 31
The fifth annual Squatch Fest organized by the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce has been scheduled to take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 30, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Cowlitz County Convention Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.
Speakers, vendors, a kids cave, a brew mountain, cornhole games and more are planned.
For details, visit the Squatch Fest Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/squatchfestklcc/. For tickets, visit the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce website at https://bit.ly/3uk6f54.
