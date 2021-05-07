For details, call Denise Prescott in the Career Center at Kelso High School at 360-501-1838 or send her an email to denise.prescott@kelsosd.org.

Library’s seed program returns

The Longview Public Library’s seed library program has returned and is active.

People with library cards can request up to 10 packets of vegetable or native seed, according to a press release from the City of Longview. Go to http://www.longviewlibrary.org/seedlibrary.php to look through the seed catalog. People are encouraged to save seed from varieties marked “easy.” Seed companies are experiencing high demand with fewer staff, so seeds are in shorter supply, making saving seed for the library important, according to information on the library’s website at longviewlibrary.org.

Orders can be picked up in the library’s drive-through.

People who don’t have a library card can register for one on the library’s website or during library hours from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Help with senior center remodel

Work is proceeding on the remodel at the Kelso Senior, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.