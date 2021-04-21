KSD sponsors free meals for children

The Kalama School District is sponsoring what is called the Summer Food Service Program for children. The program is being run throughout the year because of the pandemic.

Free meals will be available through June 11 to children 18 years old and younger who have enrolled in the program.

Breakfast is available from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kalama School District, 548 China Garden Road.

For details or to learn of the qualifications for the free meals, call Heidi Neiman at 360-673-5772.

Donate recyclables to senior center

Bottles and cans for recycling can be dropped off from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Rainier Senior Center, 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.

The senior center appreciates the donations and money raised will benefit the senior center.

Send money to school gardens