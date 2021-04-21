KSD sponsors free meals for children
The Kalama School District is sponsoring what is called the Summer Food Service Program for children. The program is being run throughout the year because of the pandemic.
Free meals will be available through June 11 to children 18 years old and younger who have enrolled in the program.
Breakfast is available from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kalama School District, 548 China Garden Road.
For details or to learn of the qualifications for the free meals, call Heidi Neiman at 360-673-5772.
Donate recyclables to senior center
Bottles and cans for recycling can be dropped off from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Rainier Senior Center, 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.
The senior center appreciates the donations and money raised will benefit the senior center.
Send money to school gardens
Regular fundraisers to raise money for the Lower Columbia School Gardens have not been held because of COVID-19, but the group is asking people to support the gardens by setting up a monthly recurring donation throughout the year to support the gardens.
People can choose an amount to donate. According to a press release from the gardens, the best way is to use a checking account because then there are no fees and no worries about a credit card expiring.
Visit https://lowercolumbiaschoolgardens.org/donate.php, then follow the instructions.
Rotary club offers yearly flag program
Rotary Club of Longview members offer a “Freedom Flags” subscription as a fundraiser for the group.
For $50, club members will place an American flag at Longview residents’ homes on Presidents Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Veterans Day.
Money raised goes toward the group’s charitable projects including scholarships, park improvement projects and more.
For details or to order a subscription, visit longviewrotaryflags.com.
Fundraiser held on Tuesdays
The Longview Eagles/Relay for Life bingo takes place every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Eagles, 1526 12th Ave., Longview.
Doors open at 4 p.m. The public is invited. Specials will be offered each week and nightly prize drawings along with a 50/50 pot drawing take place.
According to information submitted to The Daily News, the more nights people play in a month, the better the chances are to win the monthly drawing.
In addition, the kitchen is open as well as the bar.
Tables for rent for May bazaar
Tables are available to rent at a Mother’s Day/Spring Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1, at the Rose Valley Grange, 1520 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.
The cost is $20 per table or two tables for $35. Money raised will be used for new bleachers at the Rose Valley Church.
To rent a table or for details, call Nicole Nickel at 360-431-3175.