Tomatoes, peppers available Saturday
The Washington State University Master Gardeners will be selling tomato and pepper plants from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15 at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.
Tomato plants will cost $4 for a 4-inch pot and $5 for a gallon pot. Peppers will cost $3 per pot. A discount table will be available for patrons to fill up a provided box of smaller plants for $5 per box with a limit of two boxes per person.
Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each or six for $5 for a $50 Wilco gift card.
Exact cash only will be accepted. No change will be provided.
COVI-19 protocols also will be observed.
Help to clean up downtown
Members of the Longview Downtowners are hosting the Downtown Longview Clean-Up day from 9 to 11 a.m. May 15.
People interested in helping are asked to meet in the parking lot behind the Mill City Grill at 1260 Commerce Ave. From there, people will gather into smaller groups to start cleaning. Participants should bring their own gloves, grabbers, shovels and rakes. They also should wear clothing appropriate for the weather along with a mask and observe social distancing.
For details, email Lindsey Cope at cope@cowlitzec.com.
Library holds book sale in parking lot
Weather permitting, the Friends of the Longview Public Library are holding their first parking lot book sale from noon to 5 p.m. May 16 in the parking lot of the library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Access to the parking lot is behind the library building from Maple Street.
Masks are required.
Gently used and like-new hard cover books and trade paperback books will be available for $2 each. Pocket and children’s books will be sold for $1 each. Book bags and Longview history cards also will be sold. All money raised goes toward library programs and services.
The library is not open Sundays. Library services and bathrooms will not be available.
If on May 15 it looks like it will rain, the sale will be rescheduled. To find out if it will be rescheduled, call the library at 360-442-5300 or search for Friends of the Longview Public Library on Facebook.
Class on disaster preparedness
Rob Norris will discuss methods for purifying water, starting a fire and cooking at a free Disaster Preparedness class at 6:30 p.m. May 20 in the Fellowship Hall at the Castle Rock Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7531 Old Pacific Highway N., Castle Rock.
For details, call 360-967-2165.