Tomatoes, peppers available Saturday

The Washington State University Master Gardeners will be selling tomato and pepper plants from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15 at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

Tomato plants will cost $4 for a 4-inch pot and $5 for a gallon pot. Peppers will cost $3 per pot. A discount table will be available for patrons to fill up a provided box of smaller plants for $5 per box with a limit of two boxes per person.

Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each or six for $5 for a $50 Wilco gift card.

Exact cash only will be accepted. No change will be provided.

COVI-19 protocols also will be observed.

Help to clean up downtown

Members of the Longview Downtowners are hosting the Downtown Longview Clean-Up day from 9 to 11 a.m. May 15.

People interested in helping are asked to meet in the parking lot behind the Mill City Grill at 1260 Commerce Ave. From there, people will gather into smaller groups to start cleaning. Participants should bring their own gloves, grabbers, shovels and rakes. They also should wear clothing appropriate for the weather along with a mask and observe social distancing.