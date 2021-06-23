Meet parade grand marshal
A meet and greet for Duane Bernard, grand marshal of the Rainier Days in the Park parade, takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. June 26 in the Rainier Historical Museum located on the third floor of Rainier City Hall, 106 W. B. St.
Register children for kindergarten
Full day kindergarten registrations are being accepted in the Longview Public Schools system.
Skills learned in kindergarten include the fundamentals of reading, writing and math, which form the basis for literacy, according to a flyer.
Visit longviewschools.com to enroll online or residents should call the school in the residential area where they live.
Columbia Heights Elementary, 360-577-7461; Columbia Valley Gardens Elementary, 360-575-7502; Kessler Elementary School, 360-575-7541; Mint Valley Elementary School, 360-575-7582; Northlake Elementary School, 360-501-8700; Olympic Elementary School, 360-575-7087; Robert Gray Elementary School, 360-575-7331; or St. Helens Elementary School, 360-575-7362.
Groups can use Kelso Senior Center
Although the Kelso Senior Center is closed to the public and rentals are not accepted at this time, associated groups are allowed to use the building as long as current COVID-19 protocols are followed, according to the senior center newsletter. The center is located at 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.
The board may choose to modify the schedule.
For bingo, guests will enter their names and phone numbers on a sign up sheet. Play will be on the paper card packets for $5 per pack. Attendees are asked to bring their own daubers, but daubers will be available to buy for $1 each. They also should bring their own lunches, beverages and snacks because the kitchen is closed. No coffee or hot water will be provided.
For details, call the senior center at 360-232-8522.
The schedule
June 24: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Bridge Club; vaccination required.
June 27: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grace & Truth City Church members meet.
June 28: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bridge Club; vaccination required. 6-7:30 p.m., Brookhollow residents meeting.
June 29: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., bingo; masks required.
Red Cross needs blood
The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise and deplete the nation’s blood inventory, according to a press release from the Red Cross.
All blood types are needed, especially type O.
A blood donor or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Anyone who is at least 17 years old, weighs at least 110 pounds and is in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
Longview: 1 to 6 p.m. June 23 and June 30, Church of the Nazarene, 814 15th Ave.; 1-6 p.m. June 29, Washington National Guard Armory, 819 Vandercook Way.
Woodland: noon-5 p.m. June 24, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 281 Insel Road.
RAL class of ’71 plans reunion
Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1971 are planning their 50-year class reunion set to take place July 23 and 24 at the Kelso Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 510 Kelso Drive, Kelso.
A few classmates are missing. Anyone with information on the classmates listed below is asked to call Came (Ayres) Shill at 360-578-1502 or send an email to dcshill@hotmail.com.
Missing classmates are Shelley (Briggs) Coleman, Timothy Cook, Nancy (Diefenbach) Young, Robert Doran, Wayne Ellis, Karen (Graichen) Arnold, Jackie Hayes, Robert Huff, Dennis Johnson, Marie Kelley, Nancy LaBerge, Charles LaPray, Pat McKnight, Anne Minthorn, Cherie Paradise, Saeu Preecha, Tony Sanchez, David Smith, Mark Tannel and Lecia Willard.
Fundraiser benefits RJSHS history club
A fundraiser to benefit the Rainier Junior/Senior High School History Club takes place June 29.
People are encouraged to place an order online for Panda Express for pickup or delivery on June 29. Visit bit.ly/35uyW4i for details on how to order.
A portion of the food sales (28%) for the day will go to the club. People who order online should enter 904095 in the promo code box during the online checkout procedure.