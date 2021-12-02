Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Olaf to hand out gift bags

Olaf will be giving out winter gift bags from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso.

The bags contain holiday crafts, coloring pages, recipes and hands-on winter activities and will be available while supplies last.

Bags will be distributed by curbside pickup. drivers should enter the museum parking lot through Fourth Avenue (the one-way going downhill) and exit through Fifth Avenue (the one-way going uphill.)

The museum, the YMCA of Southwest Washington and the Children’s Discovery Museum are sponsoring the event.

MM class of ’66 meets for lunch

Mark Morris High School class of 1966 members will meet for lunch at noon Dec. 3 at Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

All classmates, spouses, significant others and teachers are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Cathy Cleek Healea at 360-425-5191.

Santa flying in for a visit

Weather permitting, Santa will land at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the field next to Drew’s Grocery, 5304 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle.

He will hand out candy canes and he will meet and take pictures with children. After he leaves and when it gets dark, the community Christmas tree will be lighted.

Relay team raising funds

Members of the Crusaders Relay for Life team are hosting a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society.

They will sell biscuits and gravy from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18 at the Longview Eagles, 1526 12th Ave. The cost is $6 per person for adults and $3 per child ages 8 to 12 years old. In addition, pictures can be taken with Santa for an additional $5.

Master Gardener orientation set

People interested in becoming Master Gardeners are invited to attend a free orientation session to learn about the program, expectations, training schedule, costs, get an application and have questions answered.

People are invited to pick one of the following sessions: 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 or Dec. 10 or from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 28 via Zoom.

People should call Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, to set up a session and learn where it will be held.

Master Gardener Training classes will take place form 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays from late January to June.

Free webinar for caregivers

The free webinar Thriving in the Sandwich Generation, sponsored by Prestige Senior Living Monticello Park of Longview takes place at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 with Christy Yates.

The licensed educational psychologist, school psychologist and mental health professional with more than 40 years of experience will discuss how caregivers can balance being a caregiver with the various needs of their families.

To sign up for the free webinar, visit PrestigeCanHelp.com.

Tree Lighting in Kelso on Dec. 3

Kelso’s Tree Lighting Festival takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 outdoors at Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

The theme is “A Holly Jolly Holiday.”

The tree will be lighted at 6:10 p.m. Santa will arrive shortly after that time. Holiday music will be provided throughout the evening. Refreshments, games, prizes, a hay ride, children’s crafts and children’s face painting also take place.

For details, call Patty at 360-577-3347 or Erica at 360-577-3361.

Winlock library fundraiser set

The Friends of the Winlock Library are holding a book sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 in the library storage room, 300 N.E. First St., Winlock.

Sales are by donation. Change cannot be made.

Attendees are asked to wear masks.

Money raised will support the Winlock Timberland Library at 322 N.E. First St.

For details, call 360-785-3461.

Holiday grief support class

A Surviving the Holidays grieving seminar takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Valley Christian Fellowship, 2911 Pacific Way, Longview.

The holiday season can be painful when grieving a loved one’s death. Seminar attendees will learn how to deal with emotions that occur during the holidays and what can be done regarding traditions and other changes. Tips will be offered on how to deal with social events and how to discover hope for the future.

The seminar is sponsored by GriefShare.org and is affiliated with the local GriefShare group.

For details or to RSVP, call Jim at 253-905-5336.

Create art from books

A set of Altered Book Workshops with Laurel Michaels from the Broadway Gallery take place in the work room of the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

People of all ages are invited to make altered books for a fundraiser to be held in April.

At the workshops, attendees will learn how to create works of art out of used books. Some materials will be provided, including books to alter. The workshops take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 and Feb. 17. People can sign up for the workshops at the main check out deck at the library beginning Jan. 3.

