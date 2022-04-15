Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Attend spring fling crafts, vendor fair

A Spring Fling Crafts and Vendor Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23 and 24 at the Seventh Avenue Park in Longview, 920 Seventh Ave.

Craft vendors, food vendors and more will be on site.

For details, send an email to michellekene816@gmail.com.

Register for free fall risk webinar

A free fall risk webinar offered by Prestige Senior Living is available at FallRiskAssessment.com.

Participants will be guided through a series of questions to assess strength, flexibility and balance, which tend to decrease as people age, as well as common health concerns that can lead to an increased risk of falling, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

An in-depth breakdown of the assessment results and a list of fall risk tools and resources will be emailed to people after they complete the assessment.

AAUW offers scholarship

Scholarship applications are available from the American Association of University Women Cowlitz County Branch for the 2022-2023 school year which begins in the fall of 2022.

One $500 scholarship will be awarded to a female resident of Cowlitz County who has completed two yeas of college and who will be entering either her junior year or senior year as a full-time student at an accredited college.

The winner will be chosen based on scholarship, leadership and community involvement/life experience.

Applications are available by sending an email to Sharon Watt at slwatt@earthlink.net or by calling 360-225-2294.

Completed applications must be postmarked by May 30.

Apply for senior center board

The Rainier Senior Center is accepting board members.

Anyone who would like to run for a board position must be a board member in good standing for 30 days before voting day May 18.

People interested in becoming a board member need to go to the senior center at 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier, and fill out a Notification of Intent to Be a Board of Directors Member. The forms are at the front desk. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

All positions are available and include president, vice president, treasurer, secretary and three at large positions.

Voting will take place at the June members meeting.

SCORE offers free webinars

SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.

SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinar in April.

The schedule

April 15: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Foreign Vendor Vetting and International Payment Methods. Attendees will become acquainted with proven ways to mitigate risks by knowing how to vet intended international partners. Also offered will be an overview on the variety of international payment options available. To register, visit conta.cc/3tMip8F or vancouver.score.org.

April 16: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Business Financial Statemen Basics. The three key business financial statements (Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Statement of Cash Flow) will be discussed along with why business owners should look at their statements and how the statements can help their businesses. To register, visit conta.cc/35jcn5X or vancouver.score.org.

April 26: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Independent Contractor or Employee. Learn about the options on whether to hire an employee or subcontract work. To register, visit conta.cc/3uxtpWx or vancouver.score.org.

Plant sale and tomatopalooza

Washington State University Cowlitz County Master Gardeners are holding a plant sale and tomatopalooza sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 at the Cowlitz Convention Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

According to organizers, a great variety of vegetables, herbs, garden plants and Master Gardener crafts will be available at the fundraiser.

Raffles will be held throughout the day and Master Gardeners will answer people’s gardening questions.

