Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Women educators offer scholarship

Members of the Chi-Cowlitz Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an organization of women educators, are offering a scholarship/grant-in-aid to a female high school senior in Cowlitz County who is going into the education field..

Applications for the $500 Pat Sawyer Memorial Scholarship/Grant-In-Aid are available from high school counselors and on the Chi Chapter’s website at www.dkgchiwa.weebly.com.

Complete criteria and mailing information is included on the applications, which must be returned by April 20.

For details, call Anne at 360-425-6400 or check the chapter’s website.

Master Gardeners offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering in-person workshops. They also are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

March 12: 10 a.m., Worm Composting (in person): Master Gardener Art Fuller will show attendees how to use vermiculture or worm box composting, a process in which red wiggler worms and microorganisms are used to convert kitchen fruit and vegetable waste like peelings, etc., into nutrient-rich humus compost. The fertilizer and soil conditioner is used to make garden plants healthier and more productive. There will be a question and answer time. Class limited to 29 people. The cost is $30. All attendees must register in advance and pay online at worm-composting.cheddarup.com. Checks and cash cannot be accepted at the workshop. The location will be given after registering. Walk-ins are not permitted. Masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn at all times.

March 15: noon, Growing Raspberries (online). Master Gardener Tracy Morgan will discuss how to successfully grow raspberries. Attendees will learn what varieties do well in the area, how to plant them and how to take care of them.

March 22: noon, Growing Blueberries (online). Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss how to successfully grow blueberries. Attendees will will learn what varieties do well in the area, how to plant them and how to take care of them.

March 26: 10 a.m., Plant Propagation in the Garden (in person). Master Gardener Roxanne Nakamura will discuss how to propagate plants. Enrollment is limited to 10 people. The cost is $10 per person. Attendees must register in advance and pay online at https://plant-propagation.cheddarup.com. Checks and cash cannot be accepted at the workshop. Checks and cash cannot be accepted at the workshop. The location will be given after registering. Walk-ins are not permitted. Masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn at all times.

March 29: noon, Growing Strawberries (online). Master Gardener Billie Beavers will discuss how to successfully grow strawberries.

Child screenings for youngsters

Free developmental preschool screenings for 3- to 5-year-olds who have not yet entered kindergarten take place for residents in the Kelso School District on March 16 at Wallace Elementary School, 410 Elm St., Kelso.

Children will be screened in hearing, vision, speech/language, social/emotional, life skills, concepts and motor skills. Results are confidential.

Appointments are required.

Birth to 3-year-old screenings also are available. People interested in them should call for an appointment.

For details or to make an appointment, call 360-501-1672.

Apply for a health field scholarship

A scholarship for students going into the health field is available from the Beta Sigma Phi City Council of Longview-Kelso.

The yearly scholarship is given in honor of deceased Beta Sigma Phi members.

To apply for the $1,000 scholarship, students must be residents of Cowlitz, Lewis or Wahkiakum counties in Washington; or Columbia County in Oregon. Non-residents can apply if their are attending school in Cowlitz or Wahkiakum counties.

Applicants must show a financial need and a sincere intent to reach their health field goals. A student awarded the scholarship in a current year may apply for one additional year.

Application forms are available at area high schools and colleges.

The application deadline is March 25. Applications should be sent to Diane Whitten, 574 Beebe Road, Castle Rock, WA 98611.

For details, send an email to pointer1981@yahoo.com.

Gallery offers slide show of sculptures

The Longview Outdoor Gallery committee has a 30-minute slide presentation of downtown sculptures members would like to show to organizations.

The presentation is designed to acquaint viewers with the program’s past and future mission of expanding the sculptural landscape in Longview’s historic downtown, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Organizations interested in having the show presented at their meetings or business are asked to email hansschaufus@kalama.com.

Kelso, LV Kiwanis welcome guests

The Kelso Longview Kiwanis Club invites people to attend a meeting to learn about the club.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time, according to a press release from a local member.

For more than a century, Kiwanis has created opportunities for children to be curious, safe and healthy regardless of the community in which they live, according to the press release.

The local club holds several fundraisers each year to provide funds for many groups and projects including Longview’s Early Head Start, the Cowlitz County Chaplaincy, Luggage of Love, the Children’s Discovery Museum, the Lower Columbia School Gardens, Reading Is Fundamental, Relay for Life, the Emergency Support Shelter, the Alzheimer’s Association, the Salvation Army food bank, Community House, Parents Place and Doernbecher’s Children’s Hospital among others. The group also provides money for scholarships for local high school seniors.

The club meets at noon Thursdays at the Kelso Senior Center. People interested in leaning about the Kelso Longview Kiwanis Club are asked to call or email Gregory Hannon at 360-423-0358, ghannon49@msn.com.

AFA expands hotline hours

The hours of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America hotline have been expanded to help more individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses.

Staffed by licensed social workers specifically trained in dementia care, the helpline is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific time.

People can call 866-232-8484, visit the AFA website at www.alzfdn.org and click on the blue and white chat icon in the lower right-hand corner of the page, or send a text message to 646-586-5283.

Topics the AFA Helpline can help people with include:

Signs and symptoms of dementia-related illnesses.

What to do if you or a loved one have recently been diagnosed with a dementia-related illnesses.

How to speak with someone about memory problems.

Caring for a family member with a dementia-related illness.

Building a care team and support network.

Self-care for caregivers.

Finding local caregiving support services.

Handling behavioral changes.

Navigating communication among family members.

Brain health and wellness information.

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.