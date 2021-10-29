Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Residents are encouraged to rake and bag their leaves and drop them off the day of the event. The leaves will be shredded so they can be used as compost on the garden. Only leaves will be accepted. No weeds. Residents can pick up shredded leaves on a first-come, first-served basis the same day.

Master Gardener volunteers will inspect the dropped off material. People are asked to social distance and wear a mask when participating in the event.

For details, call or email Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, or garyf@wsu.edu.

Tables for rent at garage sale

Members of the Mary Martha Circle at Faith Family Christian Center are sponsoring a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 in the gym at the church, 2203 38th Ave., Longview.

Tables are available for rent to the public. A table costs $15 for one or $25 for two.

Money raised will go toward the group’s projects.

Members of the Mary Martha Circle will also have a table at the sale which will include baked goods. Coffee also will be available along with a donation jar.

The group also is accepting donations for their table. To rent a table, 360-751-1653.