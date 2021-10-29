Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Drama students present rom-coms
Members of the Kelso High School Theatre group are presenting “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon,” starting Nov. 5 at the high school, 1904 Allen St., Kelso.
Attendees will be able to “enjoy the sugar rush of six Christmas movies all at once,” according to a press release from the high school.
In the parody of holiday romantic comedies, singles in adorable sweaters converge to look for love, royalty and/or movie stars use disguises to find down-to-earth connections, evil city slickers try to destroy charming inns and/or Christmas tree farms, and a meet-cute might depend on one person being in a coma.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Nov. 5, 6, 19 and 20, and 2 p.m. Nov. 20. Doors will open 30 minutes before each show.
Tickets are $12 per person for adults, $10 per person for elder patrons, and $7 per person for children and students. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket window at the school. Masks are required.
Master Gardeners hold leaf exchange
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering a leaf exchange from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 at the Washington Street entrance to the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.
Residents are encouraged to rake and bag their leaves and drop them off the day of the event. The leaves will be shredded so they can be used as compost on the garden. Only leaves will be accepted. No weeds. Residents can pick up shredded leaves on a first-come, first-served basis the same day.
Master Gardener volunteers will inspect the dropped off material. People are asked to social distance and wear a mask when participating in the event.
For details, call or email Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, or garyf@wsu.edu.
Tables for rent at garage sale
Members of the Mary Martha Circle at Faith Family Christian Center are sponsoring a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 in the gym at the church, 2203 38th Ave., Longview.
Tables are available for rent to the public. A table costs $15 for one or $25 for two.
Money raised will go toward the group’s projects.
Members of the Mary Martha Circle will also have a table at the sale which will include baked goods. Coffee also will be available along with a donation jar.
The group also is accepting donations for their table. To rent a table, 360-751-1653.
Only two free park days left
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free days in 2021 when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.
State Parks “free days” are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass program, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.
The free days apply only at state parks. The Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.
The costs for a Discover Pass are $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.
The remaining schedule
Nov. 11
- : Veterans Day.
Nov. 26
- : Autumn free day.
Register now for Nov. Turkey Trot
The Comcast Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk for all ages consisting of one lap around Lake Sacajawea begins at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 25.
Participants should meet at the Hemlock Plaza. Prizes will be awarded for the best costume, largest family participation and more, according to a Facebook event.
The cost of the run is $10 per person, Children 8 years old and younger can participate free with a paid adult registration. To register, visit bit.ly/2XOAfe3, call Parks and Rec at 360-442-5400 or visit the Parks and Rec office at 2920 Douglas St., Longview.
Custom 2021 Turkey Trot T-shirts are available for $15 each at bit.ly/3zWuJ74. They must be pre-ordered by Nov. 14.
Advance registration packets can be picked up from noon to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Parks and Recreation office, 2920 Douglas St., Longview.
Apply for a tourism grant
The deadline for applying for 2020 Cowlitz County Tourism grants is Dec. 10.
The program is designed to help events that are held that attempt to attract more visitors to the county and to increase overnight stays.
Up to $50,000 is available in the program for events scheduled in 2022.
Applications are available at visitmtsthelens.com or via mail by calling 360-577-3137.
According to a press release, higher priority will be placed on new events or events whose business model has changed to attract more overnight stays.
Groups will be notified if they receive funds by Jan. 7.
For details, call the above phone number or email smithd@co.cowlitz.wa.us.
City leaf pickup through January
Leaves from City of Longview maintained trees may be placed in the streets through January for pick up by the city’s Stormwater Division, according to a press release from the city.
The city asks the following guidelines be observed when placing leaves in city streets, which are considered public rights of way:
- Place only leaves from city-maintained trees in rows about one foot from the curb to allow for drainage. Yard debris is the property owner’s responsibility. For a fee, leaves from non-city owned trees can be taken through April 15, 2022, to the Waste Control Transfer Station, 1150 Third Ave., Longview.
- Do not put branches or sticks in leaf piles because they may damage the street sweeper. If the sweeper is unable to pick up the leaves, a street crew will remove them with a front-end loader.
- Help prevent flooding on the street by clearing leaves from catch basin grates until city crews are able to pick up the leaves.
- Be patient. Leaf pickup is on a structured schedule and will be picked up as soon as possible.
“It is important that we remove fallen leaves from these areas so that vehicles and pedestrian traffic can move safely throughout the city, and to minimize flooding due to clogged catch basins,” Stormwater Supervisor Mike Ward is quoted in the press release. Crews use shovels, pitchforks, street sweepers, front-end loaders and dump trucks to load the leaves and then crews haul them to pre-designated areas for composting, he said.
For details or questions, call 360-442-5621.
— The Daily News