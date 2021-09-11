Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Child screenings for youngsters
Free developmental preschool screenings for 3- to 5-year-olds who have not yet entered kindergarten take place for residents in the Kelso School District on Sept. 15 at Wallace Elementary School, 410 Elm St., Kelso.
Children will be screened in hearing, vision, speech/language, social/emotional, life skills, concepts and motor skills. Results are confidential.
Appointments are required.
Birth to 3-year-old screenings also are available. People interested in them should to call for an appointment.
For details or to make an appointment, call 503-893-2316.
Clothing, masks, supplies needed
Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons once again is collecting coats, hats, socks and school supplies for local students who need them. In addition, he is collecting face masks for students.
People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to make arrangements to either drop off the items or have them picked up. He also will provide additional details on items needed.
In addition, Fibre Federal Credit Union has joined with Ammons. People are welcome to bring items to any Fibre branch during regular business hours through Sept. 15.
Grief support classes begin
The next set of GriefShare classes takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 16-Jan. 20, at Valley Christian Fellowship, 2844 30th Ave., Longview.
GriefShare is a support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one and is led by Kathy and Jim Gray, members of Valley Christian Fellowship.
The classes are for anyone who has experienced a close loss, whether the loss happened years ago or recently.
The couple each lost their first spouse to rare forms of cancer.
GriefShare is a network of 12,000 churches worldwide equipped to offer grief support groups.
The cost is $15 and includes a workbook for the regular series of classes.
For details or to sign up for the group, contact Jim Gray at 253-905-5336.
For details on the program, visit GriefShare.org.
Register for free family program
A free Strengthening Families program for parents/caregivers and their children 10 to 14 years old will be held via Zoom. Classes for children take place at 4 p.m. Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27 and Nov. 3, 10 and 17. Classes for parents take place at 6 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28, and Nov. 4, 11 and 18. Children will join the parents session at 7:15 p.m.
An optional orientation session will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 30
The program is designed to help families deal with the stress involved with raising youngsters and in dealing with everyday life. Families will solve problems together and build family strengths through games and fun, according to a press release. Youngsters will engage in hands-on activities around developing skills to resist peer pressure, managing stress and building positive relationships. Parents will learn how to build an understanding of pre-teens and teens through a dozen parenting tools.
The program is sponsored by the WSU Cowlitz County Extension Service.
For details or to register, call or text coordinator Ramona Leber at 360-261-3971 or send an email to her at ramona.leber@cni.net by Sept. 28.
Remember POWs, MIAs on Sept. 17
Toutle Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 10822 and Auxiliary members are hosting a Prisoners of War (POW) and people missing in action (MIA) event at 6 p.m. Sept. 17, at the post, 101 Hansen Road, Toutle.
The public is invited to attend to “remember our heroes, some who never returned,” according to information submitted to The Daily News. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and details could be adjusted closer to the date.
Annual auction online once again
The Friends of Skamokawa will hold the “A Cornucopia of Treasures” event as an online auction at www.32auction.com/fos from 10 a.m. Oct. 9 through 5 p.m. Oct. 16.
Money raised from the sale will go toward operating and maintaining the historic River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/1894 Central School.
This is the 31st Cornucopia auction and the second time the auction has been held online.
People who would like to make donations to the event, should call the Friends of Skamokawa at 360-795-3007 or send them an email to fos1894@gmail.com. Items can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through Sept. 28 at the center at 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway), Skamokawa.
