Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

An optional orientation session will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 30

The program is designed to help families deal with the stress involved with raising youngsters and in dealing with everyday life. Families will solve problems together and build family strengths through games and fun, according to a press release. Youngsters will engage in hands-on activities around developing skills to resist peer pressure, managing stress and building positive relationships. Parents will learn how to build an understanding of pre-teens and teens through a dozen parenting tools.

The program is sponsored by the WSU Cowlitz County Extension Service.

For details or to register, call or text coordinator Ramona Leber at 360-261-3971 or send an email to her at ramona.leber@cni.net by Sept. 28.

Remember POWs, MIAs on Sept. 17

Toutle Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 10822 and Auxiliary members are hosting a Prisoners of War (POW) and people missing in action (MIA) event at 6 p.m. Sept. 17, at the post, 101 Hansen Road, Toutle.

The public is invited to attend to “remember our heroes, some who never returned,” according to information submitted to The Daily News. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and details could be adjusted closer to the date.