Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Woodland FFA holds plant sale

Members of Woodland High School’s Future Farmers of America club are holding a plant sale from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29 in the high school greenhouse at 1500 Dike Access Road, Woodland.

A variety of vegetables, geraniums, bedding plants, succulents, hanging baskets, houseplants herbs, flowers and more will be available.

Cash and personal checks only are accepted.

For a full price list, visit woodlandschools.org/whs-plant-sale.

Master Gardeners offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer free in person and online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320#. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

May 3: noon, May Garden Tips (online). Master Gardener Adam Weeks discusses important tasks to do in the garden in May along with pests and plant diseases gardeners may encounter.

May 10: noon, Growing Vegetables, Where to Start (online). Master Gardener Sara Clark will discuss what to do in a vegetable garden to plan and prepare it for planting. She will discuss what to plant, how to get an early start and what it takes to maintain healthy plants to get a great harvest. A question and answer period will be held after the workshop.

May 17: noon, Tomato Support Options (online). Master Gardeners Alice Slusher and Nancy Andrews will show options of devices to support tomatoes including cages that “will last a lifetime,” according to information submitted to The Daily News, store easily and allow easy access to tomatoes.

May 21: noon, Propagating Trees and Shrubs by Air Layering (in person). Master Gardener Trisha Bonapace will demonstrate how to propagate new trees and shrubs from woody plant material while the stem is still attached to the parent plant. Workshop held at the Cowlitz County Training Center, 1942 First Ave., Longview (on the dike next to the Hall of Justice).

May 24: noon, Rejuvenating Your Lawn (online). Extension coordinator Gary Fredricks explains how a few basic steps can maintain and revive an otherwise healthy lawn. A question and answer period will be held after the workshop.

May 31: noon, Escaped Ornamental Noxious Weeds (online). Master Gardener and Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Coordinator Jennifer Mendoza will these garden escapees and what to do about them.

Threshold Choir performs May 1

The international Threshold Choir, whose mission is to sing for people at the thresholds of life, will present “Walking Each Other Home: A Choral Remembrance” for people who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will sing songs of peace and comfort starting at 2 p.m. May 1 in the E. Kenneth Henderson Memorial Garden, 1000 12th Ave., Longview.

The public is invited to attend the free event “to honor the lives of loved ones who have died in the last two years and to provide comfort to one another,” according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

School garden plant sale set for May 7

The Lower Columbia School Gardens plant sale takes place from 9 a.. to 1 p.m. May 7 at Northlake Elementary School, 2210 Olympia Way, Longview.

Vegetables, herbs, flowers and perennials will be available. Watershed Garden Works will be at the sale with a variety of native, edible and ornamental plants; and Willow Grove Gardens will be at the site with hanging flower baskets.

Live Cuban music will be provided by the musical duo Son Cubana from Portland, student cooking skills will be on display in the garden, and attendees can explore the garden and orchard and meet the “celebrity garden rabbits” Sam and Satou.

— The Daily News

