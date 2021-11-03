Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Donate Halloween costumes for kids
Don’t know what to do with your child’s used Halloween costume from this year? Donate it to the Costume Closet for Kids.
Each year the group distributes costumes free to families in need.
Costumes can be dropped off on the porch at 2829 Fir St., Longview.
For details, call or text Ivy Masters at 360-703-8445.
Garage sale set for Nov. 6
Members of the Mary Martha Circle at Faith Family Christian Center are sponsoring a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 in the gym at the church, 2203 38th Ave., Longview.
The group has rented tables to the public and also will have a table at the sale that will include baked goods. Coffee also will be available along with a donation jar.
Money raised by the table rental and the group’s table go toward the group’s projects.
Master Gardeners hold leaf exchange
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering a leaf exchange from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Washington Street entrance to the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds in Longview.
Residents are encouraged to rake and bag their leaves and drop them off the day of the event. The leaves will be shredded so they can be used as compost on the garden. Only leaves will be accepted. No weeds. Residents can pick up shredded leaves on a first-come, first-served basis the same day.
Master Gardener volunteers will inspect the dropped off material. People are asked to social distance and wear a mask when participating in the event.
For details, call or email Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, or garyf@wsu.edu.
Eagles celebrate 90-plus years
The Longview Eagles No. 2116 and Auxiliary will celebrate their 92- and 91-year anniversary as a Fraternal Order of Eagles organization Nov. 6 at the Eagles lodge, 1526 12th Ave., Longview.
The social time will begin at 5 p.m., dinner will start at 6 p.m. and music will be provided starting at 8 p.m. The cost is by donation.
Dinner includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, candied carrots, salad and cake.
Honored guests will be State Madam President Cheryl Posthelwaite and State Worthy President Bobby Spritzle.
The event is open to Eagles members and their guests.
To sign up, stop by the club, call 360-425-1444 or call Judy Colt at 360-577-0547.
