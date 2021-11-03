Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Donate Halloween costumes for kids

Don’t know what to do with your child’s used Halloween costume from this year? Donate it to the Costume Closet for Kids.

Each year the group distributes costumes free to families in need.

Costumes can be dropped off on the porch at 2829 Fir St., Longview.

For details, call or text Ivy Masters at 360-703-8445.

Garage sale set for Nov. 6

Members of the Mary Martha Circle at Faith Family Christian Center are sponsoring a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 in the gym at the church, 2203 38th Ave., Longview.

The group has rented tables to the public and also will have a table at the sale that will include baked goods. Coffee also will be available along with a donation jar.

Money raised by the table rental and the group’s table go toward the group’s projects.

Master Gardeners hold leaf exchange

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering a leaf exchange from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Washington Street entrance to the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds in Longview.