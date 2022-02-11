Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Double book signing in CR

Pacific Northwest-based authors Tara Goedjen and Dawn Shipman will sign copies of their Young Adult fantasy books starting at 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at Vault Books & Brew, 20 Cowlitz St. West, Castle Rock.

Goedjen’s newest Young Adult mystery, “No Beauties or Monsters,” is about a girl’s desperate search for her missing friend that unearths dark secrets, preternatural threats and a truth that ultimately could tear her family, friends and town apart, states a press release from the business. The book is “perfect for fans of ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Veronica Mars,’ states the release.

Shipman’s “Kingdom Lost” is about 17-year-old Princess Lyric whose kingdom is torn from her overnight and her only option is to go on a merciless quest to save her people.

Event supports local businesses

A monthly Sip N Shop “bazaar” begins this month.

Local small business owners rent an 8-foot table for the day for $15 in order to provide a low-cost venue open to the public, according to event organizer Debbie Malone.

The first one, a Valentine’s Sip N Shop, takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 in the recreation center at Heron Pointe, 5815 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Vendors can set up starting at 8 a.m. Normally, the event takes place in the banquet room at The Carriage Restaurant, 1334 12th Ave., Longview, but had to be moved for Feb. 12.

Starting in March, the event takes place the first Saturday of the month.

Vendors are welcome to email event organizer Malone at dmalone98632@gmail.com for inquiries regarding table rental availability.

Master Gardeners offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering in-person workshops. They also are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

Feb. 12: 10 a.m., Seed Starting Workshop (in-person). Master Gardener Alice Slusher will walk attendees through the steps of preparing planting medium and planting seeds along with timing, proper lighting and watering techniques. A demonstration on planting seeds takes place after the discussion. The class is limited to 30 people who must wear masks covering their mouths and noses at all times while in the building. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The cost is $10 per person. Attendees must register in advance and pay online at seed-starting-workshop.cheddarup.com. Checks or cash cannot be accepted at the workshop, which will be held in Longview. The location will be provided upon registration and payment.

Feb. 15: noon, Pruning and Care of Grapes (online): Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss pruning grapevines and how to care for grape starts.

Feb. 19: 10 a.m., Pruning and Care of Grapes (in person). Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss pruning grapevines and how to care for grape starts. A demonstration showing pruning techniques takes place after the discussion. Attendees will receive free starts of Canadice and Venus grapes. The class is limited to 30 people who must wear masks covering their mouths and noses at all times while in the building. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The cost is $10 per person. Attendees must register in advance and pay online at grape-workshop.cheddarup.com. Checks or cash cannot be accepted at the workshop, which will be held in Longview. The location will be provided upon registration and payment.

Feb. 22: noon, Managing Roses (online). Master Gardener Michele Thomas will demonstrate how to prune and take care of roses.

Feb. 26: 10 a.m., Raising Mason Bees (in person). Master Gardener Billie Bevers will discuss the skills needed for raising Mason Bees. She will cover equipment, seasonal management, bee biology and management of pests Participants will receive a Mason Bee house and cocoons of hibernating Mason Bees. The class is limited to 30 people who must wear masks covering their mouths and noses at all times while in the building. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The cost is $30 per person. Attendees must register in advance and pay online at mason-bees-workshop.cheddarup.com. Checks or cash cannot be accepted at the workshop, which will be held in Longview. The location will be provided upon registration and payment.

March 12: 10 a.m., Worm Composting (Make and take) Workshop (in person): Master Gardener Art Fuller will show attendees how to use vermiculture or worm box composting, a process in which red wiggler worms and microorganisms are used to convert kitchen fruit and vegetable waste like peelings, etc., into nutrient-rich humus compost. The fertilizer and soil conditioner is used to make garden plants healthier and more productive. There will be a question and answer time. Class limited to 29 people. The cost is $30. All attendees must register and pay online at worm-composting.cheddarup.com. Checks and cash cannot be accepted at the workshop. The location will be given after registering. Walk-ins are not permitted. Masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn at all times.

Comedy competition comes to Kelso pub

Promoter Jon Fox is bringing his Best of the Seattle International Comedy Competition series to the Kelso Theater Pub, 214 S. Pacific Ave.

The event is being moved because of a structural problem discovered at the Auburn Avenue Theater in Auburn, Washington, where the competition normally is held.

“The show must go on,” Fox, founder and producer of the competition, is quoted in a press release submitted to The Daily News.

“Many thanks to Mike Julian for working us into his schedule at the Kelso Theatre Pub,” Fox said.

Starting Feb. 18 with past comedy champion Auggie Smith, shows will be presented once a month in the spring series on March 25, April 29 and May 20.

Tickets can purchased in advance online at ticketweb.com for $20 per person plus a service charge. If room, tickets may be sold at the door for $20 per person.

Attend dad, daughter ball

The annual Father and Daughter Ball sponsored by Longview Recreation takes place this month.

Four sessions will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 25, at 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 26, and at 5 p.m. Feb. 27. The Under the Big Top dance takes place in the McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview.

The dance features special surprises with refreshments, dance music an a gift to take home.

The cost is $15 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door. Advance registration is required. No refunds or transfers.

A professional photographer will start taking pictures 30 minutes before each session for an additional fee.

To register, or for details, call Longview Recreation at 360-442-5400; or visit register.communitypass.net/reg/.

Apply for a health field scholarship

A scholarship for students going into the health field is available from the Beta Sigma Phi City Council of Longview-Kelso.

The yearly scholarship is given in honor of deceased Beta Sigma Phi members.

To apply for the $1,000 scholarship, students must be residents of Cowlitz, Lewis or Wahkiakum counties in Washington; or Columbia County in Oregon. Non-residents can apply if their are attending school in Cowlitz or Wahkiakum counties.

Applicants must show a financial need and a sincere intent to reach their health field goals. A student awarded the scholarship in a current year may apply for one additional year.

Application forms are available at area high schools and colleges.

The application deadline is March 25. They should be sent to Diane Whitten, 574 Beebe Road, Castle Rock, WA 98611.

For details, send an email to pointer1981@yahoo.com.

Longview accepting applications for HPC

Applications for three vacancies on the board of the City of Longview’s Historic Preservation Commission are being accepted.

Responsibilities include identifying and actively encouraging the conservation of the city’s historic resources by initiating and maintaining a register of historic places and reviewing proposed changes to register properties, according to information from the city.

The positions are volunteer. Board members do not receive compensation for their services.

Meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month.

Applications may be filled out online at mylongview.com/506/Boards-Commissions. The application process will continue until it is filled. The first review takes place Feb. 17.

For details, call Adam Trimble at 360-442-5092.

— The Daily News

