Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Kelso High School Class of 1962 members will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m. March 8 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1402, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

All classmates and spouses or significant others are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Gene Grambo at 360-218-8746.

“Make Your Story Come Alive” is Mary Stone’s topic at the March 10 Zoom meeting of the Lower Columbia Genealogical Society.

Stone is an author, a blog writer and a teacher.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. for announcements and visiting. Stone’s talk starts at 7 p.m.

The public is invited. To join the meeting, send an email request to lcgsgen@yahoo.com.

Rainier playwright Leslie Slape‘s play “The Harder Courage” opens March 11 at Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 27.

The historical tragedy is based on true events in Cowlitz County in 1891-92. The play was a 2018 finalist in the Ashland New Plays Festival and was workshopped in 2019 at Theatre33 in Salem.

The Stageworks Northwest cast is Scott Clark as Sheriff Ben Holmes, Michael Cheney as prisoner Robert Day, Scarlett Clark as Susan Holmes, Jennifer Cheney as Lizzie Day, Adam Wolfer as Judge Nathaniel Bloomfield, and Jonah Fa’amuli as the bailiff.

Tickets are available at stageworksnorthwest.com, or at the theater box office open from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and one hour before the curtain rises on show nights. Masks and proof of vaccination are required.

There will be talkbacks after some of the performance. For updates, check the theater’s website. For details, call 360-636-4488.

A limited number of Cowlitz County Historical Museum members and guests may attend a free preview performance at 7:30 p.m. March 9 or 10 at the theater. A maximum of 25 people can attend each night. To be put on the list, send an email to Slape at leslie.slape@gmail.com by March 7.

SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.

SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinar in March.

March 12: 10-11:30 a.m., Improving Your Business Credit. Learn how to enhance a business credit score to take it to the next level. To register, visit conta.cc/3p9TyJ1 or vancouver.score.org

Longview Centennial Committee members invite the public to submit original designs for the Longview Centennial logo for the city’s 100 year anniversary in 2023.

The logo will appear on banners, merchandise, souvenirs and on the front of a commemorative coin that will be 1.5 inches in diameter, according to information submitted to The Daily News. Committee members also would like designs submitted for the back of the coin. Each side of the coin’s design could come from different artists.

The design should include Longview, 1923-2023, which is a reference to Longview being a planned city and 100 years old.

Art of historical buildings, parks, arches or whatever reminds people of the beauty and uniqueness of Longview can be included in the design.

“Submitted designs may be used by the Longview Centennial Committee to promote the 100 years of Longview, including all memorabilia, souvenirs and publications free of any rights or royalties to the designer other than recognition and appreciation,” according to the committee.

Designs should be emailed to Arleen RM Hubble at ahubble61@gmail.com or to Reed Hadley at longviewcentury@gmail.com. They also can be mailed to P.O. Box 1035, Longview, WA 98632.

The deadline for entries is March 15.

For details, email Hubble or Hadley.

