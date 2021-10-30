Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Entertainment will be provided by the actors of "Shanghaied in Astoria," a musical melodrama performed every summer by the Astor Street Opry Company in Astoria.

The tea this year is being held in memory of Megan Evans. Megan's "Boots and Shoes" will be on display and the footwear will benefit local families through the Christmas Center.

Children's Community Christmas Center Coordinator Beverly Gilmore in a press release said "money raised by the tea party is crucial to the success of helping local families at Christmas."

Reservations are required to attend the tea. To reserve a spot, call Beverly Gilmore at 360-577-6060.

Event bridges local

and national history

The Cowlitz County Historical Museum's First Thursday program, "Bringing a Memorial to Longview: What They Left and Who They Remember," takes place Nov. 4 via Zoom.

Rick Little from Longview Memorial Park will share some of the experiences he had with visitors, volunteers and the efforts made to bring The Wall That Heals to Longview in September. Museum Director Joseph Govednik will share information about some of the items left at the memorial and the people affiliated with them.