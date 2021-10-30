Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

New coats needed
for local students
Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons once again is collecting new coats for local students who need them.
People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to make arrangements to either drop off the items or have them picked up.
Gardeners offer
online workshops
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.
To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.
For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.
• Nov. 2: noon, Affordable Landscaping. Master Gardener Wendy Santiago will discuss how to bring texture, form, shape, functionality, balance and color into the landscape design and will discuss common mistakes made by the novice landscaper.
• Nov 3: 6 p.m., Critter Control Pests in Your Garden. Master Gardener Art Fuller will offer tips to make the garden and home less inviting to four-legged "friends" that may enter the home or treat plants like a buffet.
• Nov. 9: noon, Winter Care of Houseplants. Master Gardener Kate Martin will discuss different types of houseplants to grow, how to care for them and how to avoid many problems associated with indoor plants.
• Nov. 10: 6 p.m., Bonsai for Beginners: Master Gardener Trisha Bonapace will demonstrate how to create a Bonsai with a new tree purchased at a nursery. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer time related to bonsais.
Get tickets for
benefit doll tea
The 49th Annual Doll Tea hosted by members of Epsilon Sigma Alpha takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4, at Calvary Community Church, 2655 38th Ave., Longview.
The suggested donation is $15 per person. All donations will benefit the Children's Community Christmas Center which provides toys, clothes and other gifts for area families who are struggling to get by.
Dolls dressed, decorated and donated by local volunteers will be on display. The dolls also will benefit the Christmas Center.
Entertainment will be provided by the actors of "Shanghaied in Astoria," a musical melodrama performed every summer by the Astor Street Opry Company in Astoria.
The tea this year is being held in memory of Megan Evans. Megan's "Boots and Shoes" will be on display and the footwear will benefit local families through the Christmas Center.
Children's Community Christmas Center Coordinator Beverly Gilmore in a press release said "money raised by the tea party is crucial to the success of helping local families at Christmas."
Reservations are required to attend the tea. To reserve a spot, call Beverly Gilmore at 360-577-6060.
Event bridges local
and national history
The Cowlitz County Historical Museum's First Thursday program, "Bringing a Memorial to Longview: What They Left and Who They Remember," takes place Nov. 4 via Zoom.
Rick Little from Longview Memorial Park will share some of the experiences he had with visitors, volunteers and the efforts made to bring The Wall That Heals to Longview in September. Museum Director Joseph Govednik will share information about some of the items left at the memorial and the people affiliated with them.
To join the program via Zoom, visit bit.ly/3GsIQVj. Meeting ID: 868 9167 2028, Passcode: 142188. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 868 9167 2028, Passcode: 142188.
School Gardens host
take-home dinner
Instead of an in-person fall gathering as has been held in the past, the Lower Columbia School Gardens is hosting a take-home dinner. All money raised will help the group buy a truck to help service its 20 gardens.
The gourmet dinner for two Harvest Dinner boxes can be ordered online at bit.ly/3pDtSWf and picked up between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Cowlitz County Events Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.
The menu includes lamb or vegetable curry, hearty kale salad with hazelnuts and winter squash, fresh artisan bread with herb butter, local Dragonfly Chocolates, rosemary shortbread and a choice of beverage. Beverages include a choice of local beer, wine or non-alcoholic apple cider and include Roland Winery red or white wines, multiple styles/varieties of beer and Ryan's Fresh Apple Cider. Selections will be available at pickup.
The menu may change as local ingredients are sourced from the gardens and from local farmers/producers, according to information submitted to The Daily News.
The meals will be provided in a recyclable box, with glass mason jars to keep and re-use or return to the School Gardens to be used again.
Sponsors for the event include Catlin Properties Inc., Diamond Showcase, American Work Group, and Blaine and Joan Tolby.