Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Book sale at LV library

The Friends of the Longview Library are holding a book sale from noon to 4 p.m. April 8 and 9 in the library’s lower floor auditorium, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

All children’s books are two for $1, pocket size paperback books are two for $1 and other paperback books (including trade size) and hard cover books are $1 each. In addition, some books will be specially priced.

The Friends of the Longview Library is a non-profit organization that gives volunteer and financial help to the library, notes the press release. Money raised from the book sale will be used to provide the library with resources to enhance services and programs.

Rummage sale at CR Senior Center

A rummage and cookie sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9 at the Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock.

Among the rummage sale items are books and puzzles. A variety of cookies also will be available.

Money raised from the sale will go to the nonprofit senior center.

Guild presents concert April 10

Members of the Lower Columbia Clarinet Guild will perform a free concert of selections from “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Messiah” and traditional Easter hymns at 3 p.m. April 10 at Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way, Longview.

According to a press release submitted to The Daily News, “the music depicts the dramatic changes of mood and emotion surrounding Holy Week as Jesus and his disciples went from triumphal entry into Jerusalem to the cross and, finally, the resurrection.”

The Lower Columbia Clarinet Guild began 25 years ago and re-emerged in its current configuration as musicians Dick Uthmann, Rich Kirkpatrick, Robert Mayclin, Kris McElroy Weber, Jessica VanSon and Ainslie Hayes sought a place to play during the pandemic, states the release.

CR class of 2023 parents need shoes

The parents of the Castle Rock High School class of 2023 are are holding a fundraiser for the high school’s class of 2023 drug- and alcohol-free graduation party.

The group has partnered with The Fundraising Company and will be paid for the shoes collected. Shoes of all sizes must be in pairs and wearable. They cannot collect heels, fuzzy slippers or shoes with metal cleats on them.

Once The Fundraising Company receives the shoes, they will be sorted and cleaned before being sent to micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations. Shoes can be dropped off on April 16, May 14 and May 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the high school’s front parking lot, and at 333 A St., the Castle Rock Edward Jones office.

Organizers note additional donation boxes may be set up in gymnasiums, fields and churches.

For details about the fundraiser or to arrange a shoe drop box for the parents of the Castle Rock High School calss of 2023, send an email to crclass2023@gmail.com.

CFA cat show at convention center

The Cat Fancier Association’s All Breed and Companion Pets Cat Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10 in the Community Events area of the Cowlitz Regional Convention Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

The Wild West themed show features more than 35 exotic felines competing for award-winning ribbons along with 125 cats competing in 10 rings for awards.

A limited number of Cat Fancier Association coloring books and crayons will be given to children both days and a Cat Cowboy Hat contest will be held for the cats entered in the show.

Vendors will be on site such as a cat tree builder and animal food companies, along with vendors selling handmade cat toys, one-of-a-kind animal beds and items for people who love cats.

Admission is $8 per person for adults or $20 for a family of four. Children younger than 5 years old will be admitted free. Free parking also is available.

— The Daily News

