Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

MM class of ’66 meets for lunch

Mark Morris High School class of 1966 members will meet for lunch at noon Jan. 28 at Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

All classmates, spouses, significant others and teachers are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Cathy Cleek Healea at 360-425-5191.

Pastor retiring from Kelso First Baptist

The public is invited to a retirement party for Pastor William “Bill” Hale, who is retiring after four years at Kelso First Baptist Church.

The event takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at the church, 214 S. Fourth Ave., Kelso.

According to information submitted to The Daily News, attendees are asked to “celebrate together with love, fellowship and gifts” as the pastor embarks on his next new adventure.

Go teal for Team Jules

Kelso High School pep club students will pay tribute to former Kelso High School graduate Julia Hiatt during the Third Annual Teal Out for Team Jules virtual event on Jan. 31 during the girls varsity basketball game.

In addition, people are encouraged to wear teal that day.

Hiatt lost her battle with cancer in 2019. The event is to raise money for the Julia Hiatt Memorial Scholarship offered through the Kelso Public Schools Foundation. The scholarship is awarded to a KHS student who makes the school a better place for his or her peers, believes in doing good for other people and who inspires others, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

Various donation opportunities will be held including a pass-the-pot at halftime as well as online sales of Hiatt’s Gratitude merchandise including hoodies and T-shirts.

Donations also can be made online at bit.ly/3ctgcXD; in person through Feb. 11 at the Associated Student Body (ASB) office at the high school, 1904 Allen St., Kelso; or directly through the Kelso Public Schools Foundation.

Grant application deadline is Jan. 31

The Health Care Foundation is accepting applications for its 2022 Health Care Grant program, an annual effort that awards grants to 501©3 organizations focused on promoting health care for members of the community.

Now in its 38th year, the program has awarded more than $14 million to organizations that “promote the physical and mental health and healthcare of people living within the service area of the Longview, Washington, acute care hospital,” according to a foundation press release. Last year, the foundation awarded $300,000 to 12 different local agencies.

Grants are evaluated by board of directors of the Health Care Foundation. Organizations interested in applying for grants must submit their completed applications by Jan. 31.

To learn more about The Health Care Foundation and to review the grant application and guidelines, visit thehealthcarefoundation.org.

For details, call Mary Jane Melink, executive director, at 360-423-3591; send her an email to thehealthcarefoundation@gmail.com or write to Mary Jane Melink, Executive Director, The Health Care Foundation, P.O. Box 308, Longview, WA 98632.

Annual Day of Kindness Feb. 1

The annual Day of Kindness originated by former Kelso barber and Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons takes place Feb. 1.

This year, Ammons is expanding the Day of Kindness to a Week of Kindness.

In a telephone message, Ammons said it is important to do something whether it is sending flowers to someone, picking up the trash throughout the area, opening the door for someone or volunteering.

Ammons’ father, Bert Ammons fueled his community volunteerism as a youngster, Ammons told a Daily News reporter for a 2021 story on the Day of Kindness. Bert Ammons opened the Pacific Barber Shop in 1932. He understood what it was like to go without, so he offered free haircuts at the shop and helped organize sack lunches for people in need, states the story.

When Bill Ammons owned the shop, he continued offering the free haircuts as well as the $4 price of a regular haircut until he retired. Over the years, Ammons also has organized clothing and school supply drives for children; sponsors the annual Brown Bag Day, where the community comes together to reach out and give brown bag lunches to more than 1,500 people in need and more.

Giving is euphoric, Ammons said in the 2021 story.

“When you do something good, you always feel good about it,” he said.

Genealogical group meets

In recognition of the 1950 Federal Population Census being released April 1, Tracy Rebstock, archivist for the Washington State Archives, will be the guest speaker at the Feb. 11 Zoom meeting of the Lower Columbia Genealogical Society.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. for announcements and socializing. Rebstock’s 7 p.m. topic is the census.

The public is invited. To join the meeting, send an email request to lcgsgen@yahoo.com.

AFA scholarships are available

High school seniors are invited to apply for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship.

Seniors impacted by the disease can win up to $5,000 for college by submitting a maximum 1,500-word essay describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their families and/or their communities through their experiences with the disease.

Essays can be submitted online at alzfdn.org/scholarship. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate. The entry deadline is March 1.

Prizes are $5,000 for first place, $3,500 for second place, $2,500 for third place, $1,500 for fourth place, $1,000 for fifth place, and between $400 and $750 for honorable mentions.

Since the program began, more than $350,000 in college scholarships have been awarded, according to an AFA press release. The foundation has been able to provide the scholarship money with generous support of charitable donors, notes the release.

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.