Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Master Gardeners

offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer in-person workshops. They also are offer free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

March 26: 10 a.m., Plant Propagation in the Garden (in person). Master Gardener Roxanne Nakamura will discuss how to propagate plants. Enrollment is limited to 10 people. The cost is $10 per person. Attendees must register in advance and pay online at https://plant-propagation.cheddarup.com. Checks and cash cannot be accepted at the workshop. The location will be given after registering. Walk-ins are not permitted. Masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn at all times.

March 29: noon, Growing Strawberries (online). Master Gardener Billie Beavers will discuss how to successfully grow strawberries.

Art association

holds art show

The Columbian Artists Association’s 44th annual juried Spring Art Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, March 26 through April 16, at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso.

A reception takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. March 26.

The show is open to the public.

Apply for free

garden bed

Community members interested in possibly receiving a free raised garden bed at their home can submit an application for the opportunity to get one.

The Master Gardener Raised Bed program began in 2012 to promote vegetable gardening in Cowlitz County.

Fifteen people will be selected to have a raised bed built for them that includes soil.

For an application, contact Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, or send and email to garyf@wsu.edu.

Applications are due March 30, for the program sponsored by the Washington State University Master Gardeners of Cowlitz County.

People who receive raised beds will have access to a mentor to answer their gardening questions.

MM class of ’66

meets for lunch

Mark Morris High School class of 1966 members will meet for lunch at noon April 1 at Stuffy's II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

All classmates, spouses, significant others and teachers are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Cathy Cleek Healea at 360-425-5191.

Donations accepted

for rummage sale

The Kelso Senior Center is accepting donations for its upcoming rummage sale taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 at the center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

Vendors will set up from 2 to 5 p.m. April 1 or from 7 to 9 a.m. April 2.

Money raised from donations will go toward remodeling the center.

For details, call Gloria at 360-636-3793.

Get rid of that

unsafe waste

A household hazardous waste mobile collection event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2 at the Cascade Select grocery store, 204 Cowlitz St., Castle Rock.

For people unable to attend, the permanent collection area is open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at the Waste Control Transfer Station, 1150 Third Ave., Longview.

The collections are for hazardous waste generated by residences. No business waste will be collected.

Unlabeled products, leaking containers, containers larger than five gallons, explosives, radioactive material and biological or infectious waste will not be accepted. Products should be in their original containers.

Damaged containers should be placed inside other containers to contain leaks. When transporting the waste, place it in the trunk or rear of the vehicle and prevent it from tipping over or spilling.

The event is sponsored by Cowlitz County in conjunction with the Washington State Department of Ecology.

For details, call Waste Control at 360-425-4302.

MM class of

1967 meets

Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1967 are invited to a class luncheon at 1 p.m. April 4 at Stuffy's II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

All classmates, spouses and former teachers are welcome.

For details, call Kandy Emerson Lewis at 360-425-9761.

Sell antique,

vintage items

The Friends of Skamokawa will hold their annual Antique sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8 and 9 and from noon to 4 p.m. April 10 at the River Life Interpretive Center/Central School/Redmen Hall, 1394 W. State Route 4, Skamokawa.

Local vendors are invited to participate and are encouraged to call Office Manager Lori Cagle at 360-795-3007 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays or send an email to fos1894@gmail.com for details.

Vendors do not have to be present to sell. Money raised will go toward maintaining property and providing programs and services for the community through the River Life Interpretive Center.

Women educators

offer scholarship

Members of the Chi-Cowlitz Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an organization of women educators, are offering a scholarship/grant-in-aid to a female high school senior in Cowlitz County who is going into the education field.

Applications for the $500 Pat Sawyer Memorial Scholarship/Grant-In-Aid are available from high school counselors and on the Chi Chapter’s website at www.dkgchiwa.weebly.com.

Complete criteria and mailing information is included on the applications, which must be returned by April 20.

For details, call Anne at 360-425-6400 or check the chapter’s website.

AFA expands

hotline hours

The hours of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America hotline have been expanded to help more individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses.

Staffed by licensed social workers specifically trained in dementia care, the helpline is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific time.

People can call 866-232-8484, visit the AFA website at www.alzfdn.org and click on the blue and white chat icon in the lower right-hand corner of the page, or send a text message to 646-586-5283.

Topics the AFA Helpline can help people with include:

• Signs and symptoms of dementia-related illnesses.

• What to do if you or a loved one have recently been diagnosed with a dementia-related illnesses.

• How to speak with someone about memory problems.

• Caring for a family member with a dementia-related illness.

• Building a care team and support network.

• Self-care for caregivers.

• Finding local caregiving support services.

• Handling behavioral changes.

• Navigating communication among family members.

• Brain health and wellness information.

— The Daily News

