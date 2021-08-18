Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Museum hosts author of book

Donna Howard, author of “Bright-Eyes, Bush-Tail, and the Nutty Narrows Bridge,” will be featured at an open house from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Cowlitz County Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso.

A book reading by the author takes place at 1:45 p.m. Other activities include a squirrel scavenger hunt and coloring pages. Books will be available to buy and the author will sign books. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Pomona Grangers meet in Kelso

The next meeting of the Cowlitz Pomona Grange is Aug. 21 at the Pleasant Hill Grange, 4741 Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso.

A potluck begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.

In addition, the Grange contest takes place at Sept. 17 at the Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee St., Kelso. Entries are open to Grangers and non-Grangers and will be accepted between 9 and 10 a.m. that day. This year, there will be no baking contest

For a program handbook with contest information, visit https://bit.ly/3yjSsgl.

Buy books at CR library sale