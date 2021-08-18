Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Museum hosts author of book
Donna Howard, author of “Bright-Eyes, Bush-Tail, and the Nutty Narrows Bridge,” will be featured at an open house from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Cowlitz County Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso.
A book reading by the author takes place at 1:45 p.m. Other activities include a squirrel scavenger hunt and coloring pages. Books will be available to buy and the author will sign books. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Pomona Grangers meet in Kelso
The next meeting of the Cowlitz Pomona Grange is Aug. 21 at the Pleasant Hill Grange, 4741 Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso.
A potluck begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.
In addition, the Grange contest takes place at Sept. 17 at the Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee St., Kelso. Entries are open to Grangers and non-Grangers and will be accepted between 9 and 10 a.m. that day. This year, there will be no baking contest
For a program handbook with contest information, visit https://bit.ly/3yjSsgl.
Buy books at CR library sale
The Friends of the Castle Rock Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21 at the library, at 137 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock.
The cost is $4 per grocery bag. Bags will be provided.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be reinforced.
For details, call 360-274-6961.
MM class of ’66 plans reunion
Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1966 are holding a 55-year reunion Sept. 11 at Roland Wines, 1106 Florida St., Longview.
The no-host casual event is set to start at 3 p.m. Roland Wines specializes in wood-fired pizza, salads, appetizers, wines and beers. The website is rolandwines.com.
Greg Swanson is organizing a group of people to play golf. Anyone interested should contact Cathy Cleek Healea by email at ghealea@aol.com or by text or phone at 360-270-9969.
She also would appreciate an RSVP from people who plan to attend the reunion.
Vendors wanted for arts, crafts fairThe Ryderwood Fall 2021 Arts and Crafts Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 in the Community Hall, 305 Morse St., Ryderwood. The theme is Christmas in October (and Halloween and Thanksgiving).
Vendors who would like to participate can receive an application by sending an email to RyderwoodEvents@yahoo.com or by calling Jan at 360-295-0597.
Vendors will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. The two large rooms in the Community Hall can accommodate 30 vendors.
The cost is $35 for each 6-foot space for two days and includes one table.
“Grandma’s Kitchen” bake sale takes place in the building’s kitchen. Lunch will be served at the cafe across the street from the hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ryderwood is located at the end of State Route 506 at I-5 Exit 59.
