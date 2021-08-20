Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

For details, send an email to lscfunrun@gmail.com.

AARP Tax Aide offers assistance

Two sessions of tax help have been scheduled by the Longview area Tax Aide group to help taxpayers who have received letters from the Internal Revenue Service or who have questions about their tax returns.

Tax Aide is required to provide its services via the “car hop” model because of the Cowlitz County COVID-19 level, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

Help will be offered between noon and 2 p.m. Aug. 28 and Sept. 11 in the parking lot of the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

A Tax Aide volunteer will greet taxpayers in the library parking lot as they arrive.

People who want assistance should bring a photo identification, Social Security card or statement and all tax documents, including any letters from the IRS.

For updates and/or details, call 360-747-7041.

Honor couple for anniversary

The public is invited to celebrate Ray and Toni Johnson’s 55th wedding anniversary from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Rainier Community of God church, 321 West C. St., Rainier.