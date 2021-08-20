Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

BACA group holds awareness run
Members of the Coldwater Lake Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse are holding an awareness run Aug. 22 to raise money against child abuse.
Registration is at 9 a.m. at the Indy Way Diner, 1161 Industrial Way, Longview. The cost is $15 for one rider or $25 for a rider and a passenger.
Kickstands go up at 10:30 a.m.
The final stop on the ride is Lexi’s Pizza Pub at 1613 West Side Highway, Kelso.
Learn how to smoke meat
The seminar, “Taste and Learn: How to Smoke Meat Like a Pro” starts at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Ave., Longview.
Attendees will “learn how to prepare and smoke meat for achieving a variety of different flavors.” They also will taste samples and take home recipes.
For details and to RSVP by Aug. 24, call 360-501-5100.
Help raise money for LV soccer club
Members of the Longview Soccer Club are holding a Family Fun Color Run fundraiser for the club starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Seventh Avenue Park in Longview.
The registration fee is $30 per person.
For details, send an email to lscfunrun@gmail.com.
AARP Tax Aide offers assistance
Two sessions of tax help have been scheduled by the Longview area Tax Aide group to help taxpayers who have received letters from the Internal Revenue Service or who have questions about their tax returns.
Tax Aide is required to provide its services via the “car hop” model because of the Cowlitz County COVID-19 level, according to information submitted to The Daily News.
Help will be offered between noon and 2 p.m. Aug. 28 and Sept. 11 in the parking lot of the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.
A Tax Aide volunteer will greet taxpayers in the library parking lot as they arrive.
People who want assistance should bring a photo identification, Social Security card or statement and all tax documents, including any letters from the IRS.
For updates and/or details, call 360-747-7041.
Honor couple for anniversary
The public is invited to celebrate Ray and Toni Johnson’s 55th wedding anniversary from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Rainier Community of God church, 321 West C. St., Rainier.
Snack foods and dessert will be provided.
It is requested no gifts, but cards are welcome.
Gardeners offer online workshops
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.
To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.
For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.
Aug. 24
- : noon, Saving Seeds; Master Gardener Alice Slusher will explain how to gather and store seeds for the next year and beyond.
Aug. 31
- : noon, Growing Garlic; Master Gardener Billie Bevers will discuss how to raise garlic. She will demonstrate how and when to plant, what to plant and why, and how to care for and harvest garlic.
LCC Head Start classes resume
The Lower Columbia College Head Start/Early Head Start/ECEAP program is open for fall enrollment for classes to start in September at centers in Castle Rock, Kelso and Longview. Families living in South Kelso will have the benefit of a new preschool center in the Wallace Elementary School neighborhood.
Income eligible children from prenatal age to 5 years old can qualify for free services through the program including early childhood education, health and nutrition, social services, mental health services and parent engagement.
To apply, families are encouraged to call 360-442-2800, complete an online application available at lowercolumbia.edu/head-start or visit the Head Start Administration Office in person at 1720 20th Ave., Longview.
Partial-day and full-day school classes are available.
For details, call the above phone number.
— The Daily News