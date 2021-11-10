Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Kelso, LV Kiwanis welcome guests
The Kelso Longview Kiwanis Club invites people to attend a meeting to learn about the club.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time, according to a press release from a local member.
For more than a century, Kiwanis has created opportunities for children to be curious, safe and healthy regardless of the community in which they live, according to the press release.
The local club holds several fundraisers each year to provide funds for many groups and projects including Longview’s Early Head Start, the Cowlitz County Chaplaincy, Luggage of Love, the Children’s Discovery Museum, the Lower Columbia School Gardens, Reading Is Fundamental, Relay for Life, the Emergency Support Shelter, the Alzheimer’s Association, the Salvation Army food bank, Community House, Parents Place and Doernbecher’s Children’s Hospital among others. The group also provides money for scholarships for local high school seniors.
The club meets at noon Thursdays at the Kelso Senior Center. People interested in leaning about the Kelso Longview Kiwanis Club are asked to call or email Gregory Hannon at 360-423-0358, ghannon49@msn.com.
Garden Club invites public to dedication
Kelso Garden Club members invite the public to the group’s Blue Star By-Way Dedication at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Tam O’Shanter Park on Tam O’Shanter Way in Kelso.
Light refreshments will be offered after the dedication.
The Blue Star By-Way memorial honors all men and women who served, are serving or will serve in branches of the United States armed forces, according to The Daily News archives.
The KGC campaign began after the City of Kelso Parks and Recreation Board members approved the site for the memorial to be installed.
The Blue Star marker program was established by members of the National Garden Clubs in the 1940s. Since then, members of garden clubs throughout the nation have paid tribute to the people who serve in the U.S. military by installing the markers along highways, in public parks, at historic settings and at Veterans Administration hospitals, according to TDN archives.
The name was chosen because of the star on flags displayed at homes, churches and businesses during World War II honoring service men and women.
Master Gardener orientation set
People interested in becoming Master Gardeners are invited to attend a free orientation session to learn about the program, expectations, training schedule, costs, get an application and have questions answered.
People are invited to pick one of the following sessions: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 22, Dec. 3 or Dec. 10 or 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 28 via Zoom.
People should call Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, to set up a session and learn where it will be held.
Master Gardener Training classes will take place form 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays from late January to June.
Register now for Nov. Turkey Trot
The Comcast Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk for all ages consisting of one lap around Lake Sacajawea begins at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 25.
Participants should meet at the Hemlock Plaza. Prizes will be awarded for the best costume, largest family participation and more, according to a Facebook event.
The cost of the run is $10 per person, Children 8 years old and younger can participate free with a paid adult registration. To register, visit bit.ly/2XOAfe3, call Parks and Rec at 360-442-5400 or visit the Parks and Rec office at 2920 Douglas St., Longview.
Custom 2021 Turkey Trot T-shirts are available for $15 each at bit.ly/3zWuJ74. They must be pre-ordered by Nov. 14.
Advance registration packets can be picked up from noon to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Parks and Recreation office, 2920 Douglas St., Longview.