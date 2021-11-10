Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Kelso Garden Club members invite the public to the group’s Blue Star By-Way Dedication at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Tam O’Shanter Park on Tam O’Shanter Way in Kelso.

Light refreshments will be offered after the dedication.

The Blue Star By-Way memorial honors all men and women who served, are serving or will serve in branches of the United States armed forces, according to The Daily News archives.

The KGC campaign began after the City of Kelso Parks and Recreation Board members approved the site for the memorial to be installed.

The Blue Star marker program was established by members of the National Garden Clubs in the 1940s. Since then, members of garden clubs throughout the nation have paid tribute to the people who serve in the U.S. military by installing the markers along highways, in public parks, at historic settings and at Veterans Administration hospitals, according to TDN archives.

The name was chosen because of the star on flags displayed at homes, churches and businesses during World War II honoring service men and women.

