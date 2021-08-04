Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

MM class of ’66 meets for lunch
Mark Morris High School class of 1966 members will meet for lunch at noon Aug. 6 at Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.
All classmates, spouses, significant others and teachers are encouraged to attend.
For details, call Cathy Cleek Healea at 360-425-5191.
Senior center holds picnic
The Longview Senior Center’s annual picnic takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Lions Shelter at Lake Sacajawea in Longview.
Chicken and a beverage will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a favorite dish to share.
Entertainment will be provided from 1 to 2 p.m. by Ted Boursaw.
Prospective attendees are asked to sign up to attend by calling the center at 360-636-0210 or stopping by at 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview.
Addy Jo Memorial Ride set for Aug. 8This year’s annual celebration of the memory of Addy Jo Cliffton will be a memorial ride up to Mount St. Helens with the return trip ending at the Goble Tavern in Oregon to “hang out” and participate in karaoke.
This year, Addy Jo’s family is asking for a brand new stuffed animal for the fee for the ride with the proceeds, including a 50/50 raffle and gift card and basket raffles going to the Candlelighters for Families with Children with Cancer.
Candlelighters place a stuffed animal on each bed of each child with cancer who is admitted to the hospital. Because of COVID, the supply of stuffed animals is running low.
The fee is $20 per solo rider or a brand new (with tags on) stuffed animal. For the passenger, the fee is $5 or an additional stuffed animal.
Motorcycles and cars are welcome.
Registration starts at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 in the parking lot of the Regent, 3353 Washington Way, Longview.
Kickstands go up at 11 a.m. Gas stops are planned along the way. Riders should be back at the Goble Tavern between 5 and 6 p.m. Minors are allowed in the tavern until 8 p.m.
Addy Jo, the subject of numerous Daily News stories, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in August 2014. She was 2 years old. She lived at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital for six months because of her treatment regimen. She went into remission, then the cancer came back in January 2015, leading to another eight months in the hospital. She died in August 2016.
Eagles sponsor annual show
The Third Annual Bike Show sponsored by the Longview Eagles, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Eagles lodge, 1526 12th Ave., Longview. Cars also are welcome.
A raffle, 50/50 drawing and silent auctions will be held. T-shirts also will be available at the event sponsored by The Parlour on 12th, Lewis Construction, Freedom Roofing, Theil’s Music and The Man’s Barber Shop.
All money raised will go to local veterans.
For details, call Earl Clark at 360-270-8488 or Stan Hiatt at 360-749-6773.
Entries sought for art show
The Art in the Park event featuring work from members of the Columbian Artists Association returns Aug. 21. The juried event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during Squirrel Fest in R.A. Long Park at the Civic Circle in Longview.
The festival began in 2009 as a way for artists in the CAA to sell their fine art in a “lovely park setting,” according to a Daily News archived story.
Members of the group extend a call to artists and fine crafters in “almost any media” to join the juried event. The fee for a booth at the event is $50.
Applications are available at The Broadway Gallery, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview; or online at columbianartists.com.
The deadline to turn in applications is Aug. 10.
Community House Cares Dinner set
Community House on Broadway’s 11th Annual Cares Campaign Dinner takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 24 in the CORE Health Youth Activity Center, 1400 Commerce Ave., Longview. The center is in the former Korten’s building.
The meal will be catered by Hop-n-Grape. A silent auction will feature children’s art Guests are encouraged to tour the activity center after dinner.
Table sponsorships are $300 for eight people. Individual tickets are $40 each.
Payment made be made online at choblv.org or mail checks to Community House on Broadway, P.O. Box 403, Longview, WA 98632.
For details, call Julie Rinard at 306-747-1394 or send her an email to juliear@choblv.org.
Community House has two clean and sober homeless recovery centers in Longview. Community House on Broadway is a 501 © 3 nonprofit organization serving the area since 1988.
TRCS selling luminaries
Key Club members at Three Rivers Christian School are selling luminary bags with candles to support Relay for Life.
The annual walk around the track at Kelso High School was not held this year because of COVID-19. Key Club members will assemble bags and ship them to purchasers’ mail boxes. They encourage people to place the bags on their porches and turn on the electric candle in honor of a loved one who has passed away.
Money raised will go to the American Cancer Society in support of the work the organization does in Cowlitz County, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
The purchase of the bags and candles is by donation.
For details on how to order, send an email to Carol Karns at ckarns@3riversschool.net.
