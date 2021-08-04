Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Candlelighters place a stuffed animal on each bed of each child with cancer who is admitted to the hospital. Because of COVID, the supply of stuffed animals is running low.

The fee is $20 per solo rider or a brand new (with tags on) stuffed animal. For the passenger, the fee is $5 or an additional stuffed animal.

Motorcycles and cars are welcome.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 in the parking lot of the Regent, 3353 Washington Way, Longview.

Kickstands go up at 11 a.m. Gas stops are planned along the way. Riders should be back at the Goble Tavern between 5 and 6 p.m. Minors are allowed in the tavern until 8 p.m.

Addy Jo, the subject of numerous Daily News stories, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in August 2014. She was 2 years old. She lived at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital for six months because of her treatment regimen. She went into remission, then the cancer came back in January 2015, leading to another eight months in the hospital. She died in August 2016.

Eagles sponsor annual show

The Third Annual Bike Show sponsored by the Longview Eagles, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Eagles lodge, 1526 12th Ave., Longview. Cars also are welcome.