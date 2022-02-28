Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Master Gardeners offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering in-person workshops. They also are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

March 1: noon, Setting Up a Greenhouse (online). Former Master Gardener Nancy Chennault will explain how to get started with a greenhouse and what to buy regarding size, temperature control, lighting and ventilation. She will discuss where to place one in the yard, supplies and what to plant. She also will discuss some alternatives to a greenhouse.

March 8: noon, Composting (online). Master Gardener Brian Schlaefli will discuss how to effectively compost food wastes and garden material.

March 12: 10 a.m., Worm Composting (in person): Master Gardener Art Fuller will show attendees how to use vermiculture or worm box composting, a process in which red wiggler worms and microorganisms are used to convert kitchen fruit and vegetable waste like peelings, etc., into nutrient-rich humus compost. The fertilizer and soil conditioner is used to make garden plants healthier and more productive. There will be a question and answer time. Class limited to 29 people. The cost is $30. All attendees must register and pay online at worm-composting.cheddarup.com. Checks and cash cannot be accepted at the workshop. The location will be given after registering. Walk-ins are not permitted. Masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn at all times.

Ash Wednesday celebration set

To begin the Lenten season, Longview Christian Church is offering curbside prayer, ashes and communion from noon to 3 p.m. March 2 at the church, 2000 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview.

An in-person service also will be offered at the church that evening at 6:30 p.m.

Friends of library plan book sale

A book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Woodland Community Library takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 in the lower level of the Presbyterian Church at 756 Park St., next to the library.

Prices for children’s books range from 25 cents to $1. Mass market books are 50 cents each. Hard cover and trade paperback books are $1 each. DVDs, audio books and music CDs are two for $1.

Money raised will be used for library activities and to support a future library.

For details, call 360-225-2294.

Free piano, song writing workshop

A free piano and song writing workshop sponsored by the Cowlitz County Chapter of the Washington State Music Teachers’ Association takes place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 4 at the McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview.

The workshop class will be presented by Portland professional pianist and composer John Nilsen who will focus on his approach to music, composition, improvisation, performing and listening.

In piano teacher Karla Dudley’s class, a student was playing one of Nilsen’s compositions.

“We were discussing the motivation for the piece and it occurred to me that it would be wonderful if my student could actually meet the composer and ask him questions,” Dudley is quoted in a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Dudley said Nilsen was “more than willing to come to Longview and do a lesson.”

The workshop is appropriate for students and adults.

When Nilsen was 6 years old, he began studying classical piano from his mother. When he was 14, he began playing the guitar. He graduated from Southern Oregon College (Southern Oregon university) in 1979 with a bachelor of arts degree in English. He was honored by the school in 1995 with the Distinguished Alumnus Award for his “outstanding achievements, dedicated efforts and leadership in the field of the performing arts, according to his biography. An accomplished pianist, guitarist, composer, lyricist and vocalist, in November 2021 he was selected to be a Yamaha Signature Piano Artist.

He founded the Magic Wing recording label in 1987. Before founding the company, he recorded three successful solo piano records on Los Angeles’s Eagle records from 1983 to 1985, states his bio. He has released 17 on his label and 15 other CDs licensed in numerous countries bring reported total record sales to well over a million copies. Two hundred fifty of his compositions and musical arrangements are receiving Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) royalties worldwide. He currently is recording his 21st CD.

He splits his time between touring internationally as an “in-demand pianist combining the elements of classical, folk and jazz,” performing with the John Nilsen trio and with his guitar/vocal rock band John Nilsen and Swimfish.

Nilsen has been a Ten Grands member since its inception in 2001 and has given back to his community by teaching songwriting residencies and speaking to students in schools throughout the country.

For details, call or email Karla Dudley at 360-261-9113 or kcpiano@comcast.net.

Event supports local businesses

The next monthly Sip N Shop “bazaar” takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 6 in the Banquet Room of the Carriage Restaurant, 1334 12th Ave., Longview. The theme is St. Patrick’s Day.

Local small business owners rent an 8-foot table for the day for $15 in order to provide a low-cost venue open to the public, according to event organizer Debbie Malone.

Vendors are welcome to email event organizer Malone at dmalone98632@gmail.com for inquiries regarding table rental availability.

— The Daily News

