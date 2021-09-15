Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

The series aims to explore the diverse topics in the rich world of plants and their places in people’s lives, according to a press release from the city of Longview.

The next program is “Butterflies of the Cowlitz-Columbia” with author and Grays River resident Robert Michael Pyle who will introduce attendees to the most familiar species locally as well as some rare species. He will explain where to look for butterflies and how to garden and manage land to attract them.

To join the program, visit the link at longviewlibrary.org under the Seed Library page.

LPL Seed Library Presents is funded by the Friends of the Longview Library and the Longview Library Foundation.

Visit with cute farm animalsThe Kalama Poultry and Small Animal Market begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 next to Double D’s Feed and Hardware, 362 N. First Ave., Kalama.

The free event sponsored by members of the Kalama Fair Board, is open to the public and parents are encouraged to bring their children.

Vendors will offer soaps, local honey, garden art, farm decor and more. Food trucks will be on site.