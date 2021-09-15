Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Remember POWs, MIAs on Sept. 17
Toutle Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 10822 and Auxiliary members are hosting a Prisoners of War (POW) and people missing in action (MIA) event at 6 p.m. Sept. 17, at the post, 101 Hansen Road, Toutle.
The public is invited to attend to “remember our heroes, some who never returned,” according to information submitted to The Daily News. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Buy books at CR library sale
The Friends of the Castle Rock Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18 at the library, 137 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock.
The cost is $4 per grocery bag. Bags will be provided.
For details, call 360-274-6961.
Rummage sale at senior center
A rummage sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18 at the Longview Senior Center, 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview.
For details, call the senior center at 360-636-0210.
Learn about butterflies
The next installment in the free speaker series, LPL Seed Library Presents, takes place at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 via Zoom.
The series aims to explore the diverse topics in the rich world of plants and their places in people’s lives, according to a press release from the city of Longview.
The next program is “Butterflies of the Cowlitz-Columbia” with author and Grays River resident Robert Michael Pyle who will introduce attendees to the most familiar species locally as well as some rare species. He will explain where to look for butterflies and how to garden and manage land to attract them.
To join the program, visit the link at longviewlibrary.org under the Seed Library page.
LPL Seed Library Presents is funded by the Friends of the Longview Library and the Longview Library Foundation.
Visit with cute farm animalsThe Kalama Poultry and Small Animal Market begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 next to Double D’s Feed and Hardware, 362 N. First Ave., Kalama.
The free event sponsored by members of the Kalama Fair Board, is open to the public and parents are encouraged to bring their children.
Vendors will offer soaps, local honey, garden art, farm decor and more. Food trucks will be on site.
Farmers will offer chicks and chickens, bunnies, ducklings, goslings, baby goats, lambs an piglets for sale.
For details, send an email to Kalamafair@gmail.com.
