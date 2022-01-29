Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

MM class of 1967 meets

Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1967 are invited to a class luncheon at 1 p.m. Feb. 7 at Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

All classmates, spouses and former teachers are welcome.

For details, call Kandy Emerson Lewis at 360-425-9761.

LV has $25,000 for park upgrades

The Longview Parks and Recreation Department is requesting applications for the 25th Annual Neighborhood Park Grant Program.

The city will award $25,000 toward park improvements proposed by neighborhood groups and other organizations that match funds for capital improvement projects. The deadline for submitting an application is Feb. 11.

Service groups, neighborhood groups, athletic organizations, and businesses can apply for all or a portion of the available $25,000 to match with their own funds and/or in-kind services and materials. Members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will review the applications and make recommendations to the City Council about which project(s) should be funded.

Examples of qualifying projects include: land acquisition; purchase of playground equipment, picnic shelters, benches, signs, and landscape components; construction of sports courts such as tennis and basketball; development of hiking and biking paths; and athletic field development.

Interested parties may obtain application forms from the Recreation Office, 2920 Douglas St., or online at mylongview.com/recreation.

For additional information, call Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills at 442-5400.

Attend dad, daughter ball

The annual Father and Daughter Ball sponsored by Longview Recreation takes place this month.

Four sessions will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 25, at 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 26, and at 5 p.m. Feb. 27. The Under the Big Top dance takes place in the McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview.

The dance features special surprises with refreshments, dance music an a gift to take home.

The cost is $15 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door. Advance registration is required. No refunds or transfers.

A professional photographer will start taking pictures 30 minutes before each session for an additional fee.

To register, or for details, call Longview Recreation at 360-442-5400; or visit register.communitypass.net/reg/.

Learn about estate planning

Castle Rock attorney Chris Roubicek will discuss the importance of having a durable power of attorney at a free seminar from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 9 via Zoom at wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320. The meeting ID is 775 605 6320 and the password is 12345. People also can call in at 1-253-215-8782 and use the same meeting ID and password.

For details about the seminar sponsored by the Washington State University Extension, call Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3; or send an email to garyf@wsu.edu.

