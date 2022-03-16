Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Event supports local businesses

A Sip N Shop “bazaar” takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19 in the Recreation Center at Heron Pointe, 5815 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

Local small business owners rent an 8-foot table for the day for $15 in order to provide a low-cost venue open to the public, according to event organizer Debbie Malone.

Vendors are welcome to email Malone at dmalone98632@gmail.com for inquiries regarding table rental availability.

Master Gardeners offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering in-person workshops. They also are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

March 22: noon, Growing Blueberries (online). Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss how to successfully grow blueberries. Attendees will learn what varieties do well in the area, how to plant them and how to take care of them.

March 26: 10 a.m., Plant Propagation in the Garden (in person). Master Gardener Roxanne Nakamura will discuss how to propagate plants. Enrollment is limited to 10 people. The cost is $10 per person. Attendees must register in advance and pay online at https://plant-propagation.cheddarup.com. Checks and cash cannot be accepted at the workshop. Walk-ins will not be admitted. Masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn at all times in the building. The class will be held in Longview. The location will be provided after registering.

March 29: noon, Growing Strawberries (online). Master Gardener Billie Beavers will discuss how to successfully grow strawberries.

Apply for CFSWW 2022 scholarships

The online application process is open for Community Foundation for Southwest Washington 2022 scholarships.

The program continues to grow as the foundation partners with people establishing their own scholarship funds or donating to existing funds like the group’s General Scholarship Fund, according to a press release from the foundation.

Deanna Green, CFSWW Scholarship Manager and Development Associate is grateful for the generosity of the donors and hopes to see more students and families take advantage of the program, notes the press release. She says scholarships provide free money for tuition that, while a key source of financial aid, is underutilized in comparison to other financial aid options.

Sallie Mae reported in its annual “How America Pays for College Report,” that scholarships were a large source of funding for students, covering 16 percent of college costs during the last academic year. Comparatively, income and savings accounted for 53 percent, while loans or borrowing represented 20 percent. Of those who did not use scholarships, 78 percent reported not having applied at all, states the press release.

“The students who don’t apply feel like their application won’t stack up to the competition or that the process is too difficult or time consuming,” Green is quoted in the press release. “The fact is that nearly half of our applicants received awards last year with an average GPA of 3.55.”

Students can apply for the Foundation’s scholarships online at cfsww.org/how-we-grant/scholarships/. Application deadlines range through April 30.

Apply for a health field scholarship

March 25 is the deadline for students going into the health field to apply for a scholarship from the Beta Sigma Phi City Council of Longview-Kelso.

The yearly scholarship is given in honor of deceased Beta Sigma Phi members.

To apply for the $1,000 scholarship, students must be residents of Cowlitz, Lewis or Wahkiakum counties in Washington; or Columbia County in Oregon. Non-residents can apply if their are attending school in Cowlitz or Wahkiakum counties.

Applicants must show a financial need and a sincere intent to reach their health field goals. A student awarded the scholarship in a current year may apply for one additional year.

Application forms are available at area high schools and colleges.

Completed application forms should be sent to Diane Whitten, 574 Beebe Road, Castle Rock, WA 98611.

For details, send an email to pointer1981@yahoo.com.

Foundation opens award nominations

Public nominations are open for the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington’s Philanthropist of the Year and Community Champion Awards.

The Philanthropist of the Year Award was created by the grant making foundation to recognize individuals, couples, families or foundations that serve as exemplars of generosity in the community through outstanding charitable support, leadership and service, states a press release from the organization.

The revamped Community Champion Award honors individuals or groups deeply engaged in communities that apply their time and talents to the region’s most pressing issues to improve the quality of life for Southwest Washington residents, states the release.

The deadline to submit nominees is 5 p.m. April 7. Details and an online information form are at cfsww.org/awards.

The awards will be presented to the winners at the Southwest Washington Philanthropy Awards event set to take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. June 7. Tickets will be able to buy online at cfsww.org starting April 1.

— The Daily News

