Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Fundraiser benefits

RJSHS history club

A fundraiser to benefit the Rainier Junior/Senior High School History Club takes place Dec 10.

People are encouraged to place an order online for Panda Express for pickup or delivery on Dec. 10. Visit bit.ly/3gsQh3Q for details on how to order.

A portion of the food sales (28%) for the day will go to the club. People who order online should enter 904095 in the promo code box during the online checkout procedure.

Relay team

raising funds

Members of the Crusaders Relay for Life team are hosting a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society.

They will sell biscuits and gravy from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18 at the Longview Eagles, 1526 12th Ave. The cost is $6 per person for adults and $3 per child ages 8 to 12 years old. In addition, pictures can be taken with Santa for an additional $5.

Free webinar

for caregivers

The free webinar Thriving in the Sandwich Generation, sponsored by Prestige Senior Living Monticello Park of Longview takes place at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 with Christy Yates.

The licensed educational psychologist, school psychologist and mental health professional with more than 40 years of experience will discuss how caregivers can balance being a caregiver with the various needs of their families.

To sign up for the free webinar, visit PrestigeCanHelp.com.

