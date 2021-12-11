Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Clothing needed

for studentsCastle Rock resident Bill Ammons is collecting new coats for grade-school students who need them. He also is collecting socks and underwear.

People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to make arrangements to either drop off the items or have them picked up.

Free webinar for caregivers

The free webinar Thriving in the Sandwich Generation, sponsored by Prestige Senior Living Monticello Park of Longview takes place at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 with Christy Yates.

The licensed educational psychologist, school psychologist and mental health professional with more than 40 years of experience will discuss how caregivers can balance being a caregiver with the various needs of their families.

To sign up for the free webinar, visit PrestigeCanHelp.com.

Holiday grief support class

A Surviving the Holidays grieving seminar takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Valley Christian Fellowship, 2911 Pacific Way, Longview.

The holiday season can be painful when grieving a loved one’s death. Seminar attendees will learn how to deal with emotions that occur during the holidays and what can be done regarding traditions and other changes. Tips will be offered on how to deal with social events and how to discover hope for the future.

The seminar is sponsored by GriefShare.org and is affiliated with the local GriefShare group.

For details or to RSVP, call Jim at 253-905-5336.

Solstice Lantern Walk is Dec. 18

Members of the Friends of Galileo Astronomy Club are holding their third Solstice Lantern Walk Through the Solar System at Lake Sacajawea from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18.

The self-guided walk begins at the south end of the lake and is being held to celebrate the return of longer days after Dec. 21 being the longest night of the year.

Attendees are asked to bring lanterns, flashlights and headlamps; dress for the weather; and look for Santa.

The City of Longview will open two restrooms for the event, one near the Lions shelter (south end, Nichols Boulevard side of the lake) and the other on the Kessler Boulevard side of the lake at Hemlock Street (north of the playground).

Attendees will visit monuments set in the ground that represent the sun and nine planets spaced out at relative distances from the sun. Each monument (planet) will be manned by a sponsor. Participants can get their solar system passports stamped as they reach each planet, vote for the best planet and submit photos of the event.

If the trip is too much of a walk for people, the Friends of Galileo have “space shuttles” and pilots courtesy of the Afifi Shriners to drive between the Sun and Pluto.

As of Dec. 6, sponsors include the Friends of Galileo Astronomy Club (the sun), Santa (Mercury), the Girl Scouts of Western Washington (Venus), Three Rivers Christian School (Earth), Shinju Dojo Aikido (Mars), Aunt and Uncle’s Louisiana-style barbecue food truck at Nichols Boulevard and 17th Avenue (Planet BBQ), Freemasons Lodge No. 263 now with Kelso Freemasons Lodge No. 94 (Jupiter), Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482 (Saturn), Taco and Tortas food truck on Nichols Boulevard and 25th Avenue (Planet Taco), Boy Scouts of America Cascade Pacific Council (Uranus), Amtgard, Shire of Mithril Hills (Sacajawea), the Mount St. Helens Hiking Club (Neptune), the Columbia River Reader (Comet Swift-Tuttle) and the Rose City Astronomers (Pluto).

For details, visit friendsofgalileo.com/solstice.html.

Eat breakfast with Santa

Tickets are available for Longview Parks and Recreation’s annual Breakfast With Santa from 8:30 to 10 a.m. or from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Dec. 18, presented by Grant’s in the Monticello Hotel, 1405 17th Ave., Longview.

Tickets are $9 per person and includes breakfast, making and taking home crafts, a scavenger hunt, and entertainment from the Oregon-based family performer Red Yarn and his critter puppets. Yarn weaves folk songs and puppetry into his show designed for all ages.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Register online at mylongview.com or call 360-442-5400.

The event is presented by Mike Wallin, Keller Williams Realty.

Time to donate to blanket drive

The 2022 Kiwanis Kwilts for Kids blanket and quilt drive is underway. All blankets and quilts collected are given to the Community House and the Emergency Support Shelter.

For details on dropping off the items, call Carol at 360-636-1600.

Fleece for tied blankets also can be dropped off at Three Rivers Christian School, 2610 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Key Club members will attach the fleece to the blankets.

The distribution is planned for Feb. 14.

Create art from books

A set of Altered Book Workshops with Laurel Michaels from the Broadway Gallery take place in the work room of the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

People of all ages are invited to make altered books for a fundraiser to be held in April.

At the workshops, attendees will learn how to create works of art out of used books. Some materials will be provided, including books to alter. The workshops take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 and Feb. 17. People can sign up for the workshops at the main check out deck at the library beginning Jan. 3.

Senior Center needs six board members

The Longview Senior Center has open board positions that need filling, including the president, vice president, secretary and three board members.

Board members must be members of the Senior Center and be at least 55 years old.

The group meets once every two months at 11 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Meetings usually last between 30 to 60 minutes.

Board members are required to help with fundraisers. For the time being that just includes the rummage sale held approximately every two months dependent on the number of donations received.

Board members also are subject to background checks.

People interested in the positions can apply and submit letters of intent. Applications can be picked up at the senior center during business hours.

Current board members ask that people “be a part of our center and help us provide a place for seniors to come and socialize, exercise, dance and enjoy a home cooked meal every Tuesday and Thursday at noon.”

Voting takes place at the Jan. 14, 2022, meeting.

For details, call the center at 360-636-0210.

