Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

The berries must be ordered and paid for in advance before Aug. 25.

The cost is $38 per box for both the blueberries and strawberries.

For details or to order, call 360-577-6718, 360-673-2796 or visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/kelso/.

Money raised goes toward projects the Kelso Lions Club helps support including scholarships, local youth sports, vision and hearing care and many other community activities.

Vendors wanted for arts, crafts fair

The Ryderwood Fall 2021 Arts and Crafts Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 in the Community Hall, 305 Morse St., Ryderwood.

Vendors who would like to participate can receive an application by sending an email to RyderwoodEvents@yahoo.com or by calling Maria at 360-214-0455.

Vendors will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. The two large rooms in the Community Hall can accommodate 30 vendors.

The cost is $35 for each 6-foot space for two days and includes one table.