Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Free cognitive health webinar
A free webinar on cognitive health takes place at 10:30 a.m. July 30. Sponsored by Prestige Senior Living, Dr. Rob Winningham, an expert on memory and aging, will share the most recent scientific advances on how to maintain and improve memory ability through a holistic, interconnected approach. He also will explain the multitude of factors that affect cognition when aging, according to a press release from Prestige Senior Living.
To RSVP for the webinar, visit momAndDadDeserveTheBest.com.
Gardeners offer online workshops
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.
To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.
For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.
Aug. 3
- : noon, Controlling the Top 10 Noxious Weeds; Master Gardener and Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Coordinator Jennifer Mendoza will discuss how to identify and control the top 10 weeds that are “bullies” in the garden.
Aug. 10
- : noon, Landscaping for Wildlife; Master Gardener Adam Weeks will discuss which plants people can grow that are wildlife friendly and that will attract animals to the garden.
Aug. 17
- : noon, Tending the Garden; Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss how and when to harvest vegetables for the best taste and longer shelf life.
Aug. 24
- : noon, Saving Seeds; Master Gardener Alice Slusher will explain how to gather and store seeds for the next year and beyond.
Aug. 31
- : noon, Growing Garlic; Master Gardener Billie Bevers will discuss how to raise garlic. She will demonstrate how and when to plant, what to plant and why, and how to care for and harvest garlic.
Order fresh berries now
Kelso Lions Club members are offering fresh local blueberries and strawberries cleaned and individually quick frozen in 10-pound boxes. The berries will be available for pickup between 9 a.m. and noon Aug. 28, in the Kelso-Longview Elks parking lot, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
The berries must be ordered and paid for in advance before Aug. 25.
The cost is $38 per box for both the blueberries and strawberries.
For details or to order, call 360-577-6718, 360-673-2796 or visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/kelso/.
Money raised goes toward projects the Kelso Lions Club helps support including scholarships, local youth sports, vision and hearing care and many other community activities.
Vendors wanted for arts, crafts fair
The Ryderwood Fall 2021 Arts and Crafts Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 in the Community Hall, 305 Morse St., Ryderwood.
Vendors who would like to participate can receive an application by sending an email to RyderwoodEvents@yahoo.com or by calling Maria at 360-214-0455.
Vendors will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. The two large rooms in the Community Hall can accommodate 30 vendors.
The cost is $35 for each 6-foot space for two days and includes one table.
“Grandma’s Kitchen” bake sale takes place in the building’s kitchen. Lunch will be served at the cafe across the street from the hall.