Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Group offers dance lessons

Members of the R Square D dance group are offering weekly lessons at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

The lessons take place Wednesdays with Plus lessons starting at 6:30 p.m. and beginner lessons starting at 7:30 p.m.

The cost is $5 per person per night. Face masks are required.

For details, call Chris Poole at 360-425-6260.

Sign up for driver course

Virtual Smart Driver classes have been scheduled by the Washington State AARP organization.

State residents may be eligible to get a discount on their auto insurance by successfully completing the course.

Classes will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 13 and 20; Feb. 8, 10, 15 and 17; and March 8, 10, 15 and 17.

People can register online at aarp.event.com/DSVirtual, search for a course in Washington and scroll to find a date that fits their schedules. People also can register by calling an AARP Virtual Smart Driver Team member at 425-830-1409 or by sending an email to aarpwashingtondriversafety@gmail.com.

Clothing needed for students

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is collecting new coats for grade-school students who need them. He also is collecting socks, underwear, leggings and sweatpants.

People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to make arrangements to either drop off the items or have them picked up.

Grangers meet in Castle Rock

The next meeting of the Cowlitz Wahkiakum County Pomona Grange No. 7 is Jan. 15 at Sunnyside Grange No. 129, 21 Cowlitz Ave. W., Castle Rock.

The potluck starts at 6:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.

Free class on good choices

A free class, Guiding Good Choices takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25, and Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22.

The class held via Zoom is designed for parents and caregivers of children 9 to 14 years old. Children will join one session.

An optional orientation/introductory session takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18

The topics covered in the Guiding Good Choices class include how to promote health and well-being during the teen years; how to develop healthy beliefs and clear standards; how to deal with anger in a positive way; how to say no, keep your friends and still have fun (children invited to attend this session); and how to strengthen family bonds.

The registration deadline is Jan. 18. To register, call or text 360-261-3971 or send an email to ramona.leber@cni.net.

LV has $25,000 for park upgrades

The Longview Parks and Recreation Department is requesting applications for the 25th Annual Neighborhood Park Grant Program.

The city will award $25,000 toward park improvements proposed by neighborhood groups and other organizations that match funds for capital improvement projects. The deadline for submitting an application is Feb. 11.

Service groups, neighborhood groups, athletic organizations, and businesses can apply for all or a portion of the available $25,000 to match with their own funds and/or in-kind services and materials. Members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will review the applications and make recommendations to the City Council about which project(s) should be funded.

Examples of qualifying projects include: land acquisition; purchase of playground equipment, picnic shelters, benches, signs, and landscape components; construction of sports courts such as tennis and basketball; development of hiking and biking paths; and athletic field development.

Interested parties may obtain application forms from the Recreation Office, 2920 Douglas St., or online at mylongview.com/recreation.

For additional information, call Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills at 360-442-5400.

Reserve spot at

retreat centers

The Washington State Parks Retreat Center for youth groups, schools, families, businesses and other groups is open for reservations according to the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

The retreat centers have been closed since March 2020 because of COVID-19. The centers officially reopen May 27. All 2022 reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis and will be accepted via email only using the reservation request form at bit.ly/3mqGnlB.

The retreat centers were established as youth camps in the 1950s for outdoor educational activities for students. Now, numerous groups, schools, families, businesses and more gather at the accommodations.

The retreat centers vary in size but usually include one or more meeting rooms, a kitchen with equipment for preparing and serving meals, overnight lodging, exclusive use, restrooms and showers, and modest rental rates.

