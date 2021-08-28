Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Gardeners offer online workshops
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.
To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.
For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.
Aug. 31
- : noon, Growing Garlic; Master Gardener Billie Bevers will discuss how to raise garlic. She will demonstrate how and when to plant, what to plant and why, and how to care for and harvest garlic.
Sept. 7
- : noon, Ask a WSU Master Gardener; a panel of Master Gardeners will answer gardening questions.
Sept. 8
- : 6 p.m., Controlling Moles; Master Gardener Bryan Iverson will discuss the most effective techniques for getting rid of moles, what works and what products fail to get results.
Sept. 14
- : noon, Planting in Shady Areas; Master Gardener Roxanne Nakamura will discuss the challenges of plants growing under trees, plants that prefer shade, watering, care and tips to help plants thrive.
Sept. 15
- : 6 p.m., Extending Your Garden Season; Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss extending the growing season through fall. He also will discuss cover crops and winter gardening.
Sept. 21
- : noon; How to Compost Successfully; Master Gardner Brian Schlaefli will discuss how to compost food wastes and garden material. Attendees will learn different ways to compost and the advantages of each method that can provide benefits to the garden.
Sept. 22
- : The Truth and Myths About Spiders; Master Gardener Alice Slusher will discuss Pacific Northwest spiders and dispel many long-held myths, including the myth about the hobo spider. She also will explain how to make homes less welcoming to spiders.
Sept. 28
- : noon, How to Run a Successful Meeting; Extension Agent Gary Fredricks will give tips on how to run an efficient and effective meeting. He will offer tips to prepare before the meeting to avoid difficulties, methods to avoid possible problems encountered during the meeting, techniques to reduce the length of the meeting and how to avoid and manage conflict.
Sept. 29
- : 6 p.m., Putting Your Garden To Bed; Master Gardener Art Fuller will explain the steps to “put the garden to bed” for the fall. He also will offer successful tips to reduce work next year and ensure next year’s successful crops.
Attend fitness webinar Aug. 31
A fitness webinar for senior citizens will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 31.
Licensed athletic trainer and senior fitness expert Adrian Cagigas will discuss the importance of exercise and physical activity for senior citizens.
Topics include why senior citizens need to exercise regularly and how exercise helps reduce falls. Cagigas also will offer some tips and exercises senior citizens can use to improve their health, lead an active lifestyle and maintain independence.
To register for the free webinar or for details visit MomAndDadDeserveTheBest.com.
Clothing, masks, supplies needed
Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons once again is collecting coats, hats, socks and school supplies for local students who need them. In addition, he is collecting face masks for students.
People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to make arrangements to either drop off the items or have them picked up. He also will provide additional details on items needed.
In addition, Fibre Federal Credit Union has joined with Ammons. People are welcome to bring items to any Fibre branch during regular business hours through Sept. 15.
AARP Tax Aide offers assistance
A session of tax help has been scheduled by the Longview area Tax Aide group to help taxpayers who have received letters from the Internal Revenue Service or who have questions about their tax returns.
Tax Aide is required to provide its services via the “car hop” model because of the Cowlitz County COVID-19 level, according to information submitted to The Daily News.
Help will be offered between noon and 2 p.m. Sept. 11 in the parking lot of the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.
A Tax Aide volunteer will greet taxpayers in the library parking lot as they arrive.
People who want assistance should bring a photo identification, Social Security card or statement and all tax documents, including any letters from the IRS.
For updates and/or details, call 360-747-7041.
— The Daily News