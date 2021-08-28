Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Sept. 29

: 6 p.m., Putting Your Garden To Bed; Master Gardener Art Fuller will explain the steps to “put the garden to bed” for the fall. He also will offer successful tips to reduce work next year and ensure next year’s successful crops.

Attend fitness webinar Aug. 31

A fitness webinar for senior citizens will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 31.

Licensed athletic trainer and senior fitness expert Adrian Cagigas will discuss the importance of exercise and physical activity for senior citizens.

Topics include why senior citizens need to exercise regularly and how exercise helps reduce falls. Cagigas also will offer some tips and exercises senior citizens can use to improve their health, lead an active lifestyle and maintain independence.

To register for the free webinar or for details visit MomAndDadDeserveTheBest.com.

Clothing, masks, supplies needed

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons once again is collecting coats, hats, socks and school supplies for local students who need them. In addition, he is collecting face masks for students.