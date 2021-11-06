Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Friends of library plan book sale
A book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Woodland Community Library takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Woodland Community Center, 782 Park St. (across from the Woodland Middle School and next to the Woodland Community Library.)
Prices for children’s books range from 25 cents to $1. Mass market books are 50 cents each. Hard cover and trade paperback books are $1 each. Media items are two for $1.
Holiday-themed books (children, cooking, crafts and more) will be featured.
Money raised will be used for library activities and to support a future library.
For details, call 360-225-2294.
Free class on good choices
A free class, Guiding Good Choices takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16, 23, 30 and Dec. 7.
The class held via Zoom is designed for parents and caregivers of children 9 to 14 years old. Children will join one session.
An optional orientation/introductory session takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9.
The topics covered in the Guiding Good Choices class include how to promote health and well-being during the teen years; how to develop healthy beliefs and clear standards; how to deal with anger in a positive way; how to say no, keep your friends and still have fun (children invited to attend this session); and how to strengthen family bonds.
The registration deadline is Nov. 9. To register, call or text 360-261-3971 or send an email to ramona.leber@cni.net.
Eagles honor vets Nov. 13
Veterans will be honored from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Longview Eagles, 1526 12th Ave., Longview.
The dinner menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries. Veterans who are Eagles members will be admitted free of charge and other Eagles members and their guests will pay by donation.
For details, call the Eagles lodge at 360-425-1444.
New coats needed for local students
Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons once again is collecting new coats for local students who need them.
People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to make arrangements to either drop off the items or have them picked up.
SON members sell goodies
Sons of Norway lodge members are offering traditional Norwegian holiday foods for sale Nov. 13 at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso. The sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The foods include five rounds of lefse for $10, 12 assorted cookies (Krumkake, Rosettes and Sandbakkels) for $6, four frozen Norwegian waffles for $5, four frozen Swedish pancakes for $5, a 14-ounce jar of lingonberries for $6, two pounds of frozen lutefisk for $25, a 12-ounce jar of pickled herring for $10, 10 homemade meatballs for $10 and a frozen eight-ounce cup of split pea soup for $5.
Other dates the goodies will be sold are Nov. 20, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.
Lay counseling sessions offered
New clients are being accepted at the Lay Counseling Clinic.
Ten free one-hour sessions are offered with a trained counselor. The counselors are supervised by a professional psychologist.
Appointments are available for adult individuals and couples. Masks are required and will be provided. Appointments also are available via Zoom.
To schedule an appointment, call Elizabeth Jacobsen at 360-577-1059 or call 360-423-6380.
The Lay Counseling Clinic is in the basement of Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way in Longview.
Child screenings for youngsters
Free developmental preschool screenings for 3- to 5-year-olds who have not yet entered kindergarten take place for residents in the Kelso School District on Nov. 17 at Wallace Elementary School, 410 Elm St., Kelso.
Children will be screened in hearing, vision, speech/language, social/emotional, life skills, concepts and motor skills. Results are confidential.
Appointments are required.
Birth to 3-year-old screenings also are available. People interested in them should call for an appointment.