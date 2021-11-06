Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Friends of library plan book sale

A book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Woodland Community Library takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Woodland Community Center, 782 Park St. (across from the Woodland Middle School and next to the Woodland Community Library.)

Prices for children’s books range from 25 cents to $1. Mass market books are 50 cents each. Hard cover and trade paperback books are $1 each. Media items are two for $1.

Holiday-themed books (children, cooking, crafts and more) will be featured.

Money raised will be used for library activities and to support a future library.

For details, call 360-225-2294.

Free class on good choices

A free class, Guiding Good Choices takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16, 23, 30 and Dec. 7.

The class held via Zoom is designed for parents and caregivers of children 9 to 14 years old. Children will join one session.

An optional orientation/introductory session takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9.