Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Garden Club selling plants
Members of the Kelso Garden Club will be selling plants at the Terry/Taylor/Northlake garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 at 2715 Northlake Ave., Longview.
Club members will sell a variety of houseplants, perennials, herbs and shrubs as well as yard art and planters.
All sales are cash only. Prices will be reduced to 50% off at 2 p.m.
Money raised will support the Lower Columbia School Gardens, Arbor Day tree planting, Cowlitz County Fair exhibits and special projects such as the Blue Star Marker project to be placed at Tam O’Shanter Park in November.
MM class of ’67 meets
Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1967 are invited to a class luncheon at 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
All classmates, spouses and teachers are welcome.
For details, call Kandy Emerson Lewis at 360-425-9761.
Gardeners offer online workshops
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.
To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.
For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.
Aug. 10
- : noon, Landscaping for Wildlife; Master Gardener Adam Weeks will discuss which plants people can grow that are wildlife friendly and that will attract animals to the garden.
Aug. 17
- : noon, Tending the Garden; Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss how and when to harvest vegetables for the best taste and longer shelf life.
Aug. 24
- : noon, Saving Seeds; Master Gardener Alice Slusher will explain how to gather and store seeds for the next year and beyond.
Aug. 31
- : noon, Growing Garlic; Master Gardener Billie Bevers will discuss how to raise garlic. She will demonstrate how and when to plant, what to plant and what to plant and why, and how to care for and harvest garlic.
SCORE offers free webinars
SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.
SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinars.
Aug. 12: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Financial Statements for Non-Numbers Business Owners. Learn how financial statements can help plan for a successful future and avoid costly mistakes. To register, visit bit.ly/2VjG3e6 or go to vancouver.score.org
Aug. 21: 10-11:30 a.m., Strategic Pricing for Small Business. Learn pricing strategies for small businesses and learn how to recognize that pricing of products or services is as much a marketing decision as it is a business financial decision. To register, visit
Aug. 28: 10-11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Growing Your Sales. Learn how to expand and grow sales; good for new businesses and established businesses. To register, visit
Sept. 8: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Preparing for Growth. Learn what changes when a business transitions from start up to growth. Learn the top four reasons businesses that make it past their first year don’t make it past year five. To register, visit
Sept. 11: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Return to Normalcy. Learn how to achieve success and reach goals after being challenged by COVID, lockdowns, protests, economic uncertainty and more. To register, visit
Kalama car show set for Aug. 15
The Untouchables car club car show takes place Aug. 15 in downtown Kalama.
Car registration begins at 7 a.m. The cost is $20 per car. The show runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is free for spectators.
Trophies will be awarded. A DJ will provide music. A raffle will be held. Restaurants and stores will be open.
All money raised benefits Cowlitz County communities, according to information on the car show’s Facebook page. The car club sponsors four Lower Columbia College scholarships, donates food pantry supplies to local schools and provides holiday dinners and gifts for local families in need, among other things.
Vendor inquiries should be directed to the Kalama Chamber of Commerce by calling 360-673-6299.
Order fresh berries now
Kelso Lions Club members are offering fresh local blueberries and strawberries cleaned and individually quick frozen in 10-pound boxes. The berries will be available for pickup between 9 a.m. and noon Aug. 28 in the Kelso-Longview Elks parking lot, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
The berries must be ordered and paid for in advance before Aug. 25.
The cost is $38 per box for both the blueberries and strawberries.
For details or to order, call 360-577-6718, 360-673-2796 or visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/kelso/.
Money raised goes toward projects the Kelso Lions Club helps support including scholarships, local youth sports, vision and hearing care and many other community activities.