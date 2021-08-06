Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Trophies will be awarded. A DJ will provide music. A raffle will be held. Restaurants and stores will be open.

All money raised benefits Cowlitz County communities, according to information on the car show’s Facebook page. The car club sponsors four Lower Columbia College scholarships, donates food pantry supplies to local schools and provides holiday dinners and gifts for local families in need, among other things.

Vendor inquiries should be directed to the Kalama Chamber of Commerce by calling 360-673-6299.

Order fresh berries now

Kelso Lions Club members are offering fresh local blueberries and strawberries cleaned and individually quick frozen in 10-pound boxes. The berries will be available for pickup between 9 a.m. and noon Aug. 28 in the Kelso-Longview Elks parking lot, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The berries must be ordered and paid for in advance before Aug. 25.

The cost is $38 per box for both the blueberries and strawberries.

For details or to order, call 360-577-6718, 360-673-2796 or visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/kelso/.