Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Details and the application are available on the symphony’s website at swwasymphony.org/; or by contacting Scholarship Committee Chair Sue Hinshaw by calling 360-577-7732 or by sending an email to suesing1@msn.com.

Donate items to car show

The second annual Cruiz-in to the Elks car show sponsored by the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482 takes place Aug. 7 at the Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

At the first Cruiz-in in 2019, 184 cars were on display. Because of the generosity of sponsors, enough money was raised that year to cover show expenses and give back to the community, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

The nonprofit Elks helps local and national charities and money raised from the show will go to local projects.