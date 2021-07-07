Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Summer Concerts at the Lake return
The free Summer Concerts at the Lake series return July 8. The concerts are held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at Martin’s Dock at Lake Sacajawea.
The series showcases regional and national performers featuring a variety of music genres.
The series is presented by Kirkpatrick Family Care with support from KLOG, KUKN and The WAVE, Red Canoe Credit Union, Cascade Networks by Wave, Mike Wallin — Keller Williams Real Estate, the Cowlitz PUD, the Port of Longview and Longview Recycling.
The schedule
July 8: Third Stage; tribute to Boston; thirdstageboston.com
July 15: 5 Guys Named Moe; ultimate dance and show band;
July 22: Rock Bottom Boys; rock and roll with hillbilly sound;
July 29: Ted Vigil; John Denver tribute artist;
Aug. 5: The Coats; Pacific Northwest premiere a cappela band; the
Aug. 12: Rockit Radio; 1980s-1990s greatest dance hits;
Library holds book sale in parking lot
The Friends of the Longview Public Library are holding a parking lot book sale 11 a.m..to 4 p.m. July 9 in the parking lot of the library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Access to the parking lot is behind the library building from Maple Street.
A huge selection of boos is available. Patrons can fill a bag for $5. Individual books will be sold for $1 each.
Cash and checks will be accepted. In addition, online payment (credit card, PayPal, and Venmo) will be available through GiveButter on people’s mobile devices.
Tailgate book sale in Woodland
The Friends of the Woodland Community Library are holding a tailgate book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 and 10 at 828 Goerig St., Woodland.
Mystery, fiction, romance, children’s, gardening, science fiction and fantasy books can be purchased from the back of pickup trucks at the future site of the Woodland library.
Buyers can fill one of the group’s bags for $8. According to information submitted to The Daily News, using the group’s bags and paying for them up front will make it easier for the group to manage the sale. Credit cards will be accepted.
Money from book sales go toward funding library activities and support the future library.
For details, call 360-225-2294.
Gardeners offer online workshops
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.
To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.
For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.
July 13
- : noon, Waterwise Gardening: Growing Plants Using Less Water. Master Gardener Alice Slusher will discuss how to add drought tolerant plants to the landscape to use less water.
July 20
- : noon, Summer Watering. Master Gardener Art Fuller will explain how to water a garden, lawn and landscape including how much is enough and the best ways to water.
July 27
- : noon, Summer Lawn Care. WSU Extension Coordinator Gary Fredricks will explain steps to maintain a healthy lawn over the summer.
Symphony group offers scholarships
Music students who reside in Cowlitz, Columbia, Clatsop, Pacific or Wahkiakum counties are invited to apply for Southwest Washington Symphony scholarships.
Applicants must have had some musical training, either in school or by taking private lessons. Applicants who play instruments must be enrolled in fifth through 12th grade. Vocal music applicants must be in eighth through 12th grade because of concerns about the physical development of children younger than 13 years old, according to information submitted to The Daily News.
The deadline to turn in an application is Aug. 1 for the scholarship year that begins Sept. 1. Applicants will receive notification by Aug. 15.
Details and the application are available on the symphony’s website at swwasymphony.org/; or by contacting Scholarship Committee Chair Sue Hinshaw by calling 360-577-7732 or by sending an email to suesing1@msn.com.
Donate items to car show
The second annual Cruiz-in to the Elks car show sponsored by the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482 takes place Aug. 7 at the Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
At the first Cruiz-in in 2019, 184 cars were on display. Because of the generosity of sponsors, enough money was raised that year to cover show expenses and give back to the community, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
The nonprofit Elks helps local and national charities and money raised from the show will go to local projects.
The success of the show depends on donations of auction items, raffle items, cash or by buying a trophy/plaque for $100. All donations are greatly appreciated, according to car show organizers. Trophy/plaque donors also will help choose vehicles to receive them. The day of the show, representatives of the groups donating toward trophies/plaques are asked to report to the registration area before 10:30 a.m. for instructions. If representatives cannot be present, they should alert the car show committee by July 15 and the committee will award the plaques.
Sponsors are asked to donate items to be included i the 250 goody bags handed out to show participants. This can include candy, memorable items with business names on them, etc.
Throughout the show, emcee Josh Carter from KUKN radio will recognize businesses that have donated to the show and encourage participants and show attendees to support the businesses.
For details or to make arrangements to donate, call Brenda Courser at 360-430-7330.
