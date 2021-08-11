Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Eagles plan annual luau

Longview Eagles’ No. 2116 members will host their annual luau for members and guests starting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14, at the Eagles Lodge, 1526 12th Ave., Longview.

The cost is by donation.

Hawaiian dancers will perform and Jim Steele will provide music from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

In addition, baskets will be raffled and a 50/50 drawing will be held. All money raised will go to the charities the Eagles support.

For details, call the club at 360-425-1444 or Donna Schmoyer at 360-560-1933.

Donate blood to Red Cross

The American Red Cross urges healthy people who have all types of blood to donate blood or platelets to ensure there is a stable blood supply available for patients.

A blood donor or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Anyone who is at least 17 years old, weighs at least 110 pounds and is in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

Cathlamet

: 1-6 p.m. Aug. 30, Norse Hall, 444 WA-409.