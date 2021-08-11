Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Eagles plan annual luau
Longview Eagles’ No. 2116 members will host their annual luau for members and guests starting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14, at the Eagles Lodge, 1526 12th Ave., Longview.
The cost is by donation.
Hawaiian dancers will perform and Jim Steele will provide music from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
In addition, baskets will be raffled and a 50/50 drawing will be held. All money raised will go to the charities the Eagles support.
For details, call the club at 360-425-1444 or Donna Schmoyer at 360-560-1933.
Donate blood to Red Cross
The American Red Cross urges healthy people who have all types of blood to donate blood or platelets to ensure there is a stable blood supply available for patients.
A blood donor or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Anyone who is at least 17 years old, weighs at least 110 pounds and is in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
Cathlamet
- : 1-6 p.m. Aug. 30, Norse Hall, 444 WA-409.
Longview
- : 1-6 p.m. Aug. 17, 25 and 31, Cowlitz PUD, 961 12th Ave.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 19, Advantage Chiropractic and Massage, 1312 Vandercook Way; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 27, Pacific Surgical Institute, 625 Ninth Ave.
Woodland
- : noon-5 p.m. Aug. 19, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 281 Insel Road.
LCC Head Start classes resume
The Lower Columbia College Head Start/Early Head Start/ECEAP program is open for fall enrollment for classes to start in September at centers in Castle Rock, Kelso and Longview. Families living in South Kelso will have the benefit of a new preschool center in the Wallace Elementary School neighborhood.
Income eligible children from prenatal age to 5 years old can qualify for free services through the program including early childhood education, health and nutrition, social services, mental health services and parent engagement.
To apply, families are encouraged to call 360-442-2800, complete an online application available at lowercolumbia.edu/head-start or visit the Head Start Administration Office in person at 1720 20th Ave., Longview.
Partial-day and full-day school classes are available.
For details, call the above phone number.
Two classes start at Parents Place
Two classes start in September at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.
Active Parenting, the First Five Years
- : 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 9 for four weeks. Class is for families raising children from birth to 5 years old.
Battles, Hassles, Tantrums and Tears
- : 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 14 for four weeks. Class is on parental anger, children’s anger, calming techniques, discipline and more.
The fee for each class is $20 per week or $25 per week if attending as a couple. The fee can be adjusted if asked. Infants too young to walk are welcome. No child care is available.
To register or for details, call 360-414-9212, send a text to 360-360-6761, message @Parents Place Updates or send an email to kathiegriffin50@hotmail.com.
