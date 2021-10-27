Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Gardeners offer
online workshops
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.
To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.
For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.
• Oct. 26: noon, Making a Rain Garden. Extension Coordinator Gary Fredricks will discuss environmentally friendly ways to create a native plant oasis that soaks up rain water including where to place the garden, how to build it and what plants to consider planting in it.
• Oct. 27: 6 p.m., Spice of Life (Growing Herbs). Master Gardener Carolyn Winchell will show hot to plant, grow and harvest popular herbs, and what to do with them after harvesting, such as preserving, storing and using them.
• Nov. 2: noon, Affordable Landscaping. Master Gardener Wendy Santiago will discuss how to bring texture, form, shape, functionality, balance and color into the landscape design and will discuss common mistake made by the novice landscaper.
• Nov 3: 6 p.m., Critter Control Pests in Your Garden. Master Gardener Art Fuller will offer tips to make the garden and home less inviting to four-legged "friends" that may enter the home or treat plants like a buffet.
• Nov. 9: noon, Winter Care of Houseplants. Master Gardener Kate Martin will discuss different types of houseplants to grow, how to care for them and how to avoid many problems associated with indoor plants.
• Nov. 10: 6 p.m., Bonsai for Beginners: Master Gardener Trisha Bonapace will demonstrate how to create a Bonsai with a new tree purchased at a nursery. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer time related to bonsais.
Master Gardeners
hold leaf exchange
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering a leaf exchange from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 at the Washington Street entrance to the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.
Residents are encouraged to rake and bag their leaves and drop them off the day of the event. The leaves will be shredded so they can be used as compost on the garden. Only leaves will be accepted. No weeds. Residents can pick up shredded leaves on a first-come, first-served basis the same day.
Master Gardener volunteers will inspect the dropped off material. People are asked to social distance and wear a mask when participating in the event.
For details, call or email Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, or garyf@wsu.edu.
Garden Club invites
public to dedication
Kelso Garden Club members invite the public to the group's Blue Star By-Way Dedication at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Tam O'Shanter Park on Tam O'Shanter Way in Kelso.
Light refreshments will be offered after the dedication.
The Blue Star By-Way memorial honors all men and women who served, are serving or will serve in branches of the United States armed forces, according to The Daily News archives.
The KGC campaign began after the City of Kelso Parks and Recreation Board members approved the site for the memorial to be installed.
The Blue Star marker program was established by members of the National Garden Clubs in the 1940s. Since then, members of garden clubs throughout the nation have paid tribute to the people who serve in the U.S. military by installing the markers along highways, in public parks, at historic settings and at Veterans Administration hospitals, according to TDN archives.