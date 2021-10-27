Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

• Nov 3: 6 p.m., Critter Control Pests in Your Garden. Master Gardener Art Fuller will offer tips to make the garden and home less inviting to four-legged "friends" that may enter the home or treat plants like a buffet.

• Nov. 9: noon, Winter Care of Houseplants. Master Gardener Kate Martin will discuss different types of houseplants to grow, how to care for them and how to avoid many problems associated with indoor plants.

• Nov. 10: 6 p.m., Bonsai for Beginners: Master Gardener Trisha Bonapace will demonstrate how to create a Bonsai with a new tree purchased at a nursery. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer time related to bonsais.

Master Gardeners

hold leaf exchange

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering a leaf exchange from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 at the Washington Street entrance to the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.