Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Guild presents concert April 10

Members of the Lower Columbia Clarinet Guild will perform a free concert of selections from “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Messiah” and traditional Easter hymns at 3 p.m. April 10 at Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way, Longview.

According to a press release submitted to The Daily News, “the music depicts the dramatic changes of mood and emotion surrounding Holy Week as Jesus and his disciples went from triumphal entry into Jerusalem to the cross and, finally, the resurrection.”

The Lower Columbia Clarinet Guild began 25 years ago and re-emerged in its current configuration as musicians Dick Uthmann, Rich Kirkpatrick, Robert Mayclin, Kris McElroy Weber, Jessica VanSon and Ainslie Hayes sought a place to play during the pandemic, states the release.

PAA holds spring art show April 8-10

The Peninsula Arts Association’s Spring Art Show takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8 and 9, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10 at the Old Long Beach Train Depot, 102 Third St. N.W. in Long Beach.

Among some of the items on display and for sale are stained glass, paintings, photographs, pottery and whimsical three-dimensional art.

Attendance to the show is free and open to the public. Attendees can vote for their favorite works of art in four categories to determine the People’s Choice Awards.

Raffle tickets also will be available to purchase to win different original art pieces.

A reception for the artists takes place from 3 to 4 p.m. April 10, during which time the People’s Choice Award winners will be announced, as will the raffle winners.

All money raised from the raffle ticket sales will go toward the art association’s High School Graduate Scholarship and its Art Enrichment program.

The Peninsula Arts Association is a registered Washington state 501©3 nonprofit organization.

CFA cat show at convention center

The Cat Fancier Association’s All Breed and Companion Pets Cat Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10 in the Community Events area of the Cowlitz Regional Convention Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

The Wild West themed show features more than 35 exotic felines competing for award-winning ribbons along with 125 cats competing in 10 rings for awards.

A limited number of Cat Fancier Association coloring books and crayons will be given to children both days and a Cat Cowboy Hat contest will be held for the cats entered in the show.

Vendors will be on site such as a cat tree builder and animal food companies, along with vendors selling handmade cat toys, one-of-a-kind animal beds and items for people who love cats.

Admission is $8 per person for adults or $20 for a family of four. Children younger than f5 years old will be admitted free. Free parking also is available.

Hotel exhibit at Ilwaco museum

The “Grand Hotels of the North Beach Peninsula” exhibit opens April 9 and runs through July 9 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 S.E. Lake St., Ilwaco.

The exhibit highlights the major hotels built on the Long Beach Peninsula to provide extravagant entertainment, grand accommodations and extraordinary service and food, according to a press release from the museum.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the resort industry began on the North Beach Peninsula with large resorts such as The Sea View House, Hackney Cottage, Portland, Breakers, Driftwood and Long Beach; and smaller hotels such as Harvest Home, Gables and Shagren’s Hotel.

The hotels advertised in the Oregonian or the Oregon Journal to entice visitors. Some families would stay up to three months during the summer, sometimes bringing along their family cow or a horse and buggy.

Transportation from Portland was via steamers such as the T.J. Potter which would dock in Ilwaco where it would be met by the train or local carriages, wagons or buggies.

The exhibits is supported in part by the Pacific County Lodging Tax Fund and the City of Long Beach Lodging Tax Fund.

Three classes start at Parents Place

Three classes start this month at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.

Children in Between: 9 a.m.-noon April 9. Class meets the Washington state requirements for a four-hour parenting class on the effect of divorce/separation on children. The fee is $40. No scholarships or child care is available. Parents are welcome to bring infants who can walk.

Love and Logic: a five week class for people raising children of any age. The class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, starting April 12. Infants welcome. Child are will not be offered. The cost is $20 per week or $25 per week if a co-parent also attends. Fee is adjustable if needed.

Ready for Kindergarten: an online workshop for families with children born between Sept. 1, 2016, and Aug. 31, 2021. Parents who complete the free workshop receive a Ready! toolkit (a bag of high-end educational toys) and learn how to use the materials 10 minutes a day to get their children ready to learn starting with their first day of kindergarten. Non-custodial parents can attend the workshops and use the Ready! kit during their visits. Workshops are available through April 30. Families can register at readyforkindergarten.org/parentsplace/schedule.

To register for Children in Between or Love and Logic classes, or for details on them, call 360-414-9212. People also can search for Parents Place on Facebook for classes and event

More information can be found at parentsplacelv.org.

SCORE offers free webinars

SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.

SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinar in April.

The schedule

April 15: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Foreign Vendor Vetting and International Payment Methods. Attendees will become acquainted with proven ways to mitigate risks by knowing how to vet intended international partners. Also offered will be an overview on the variety of international payment options available. To register, visit conta.cc/3tMip8F or vancouver.score.org.

April 16: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Business Financial Statemen Basics. The three key business financial statements (Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Statement of Cash Flow) will be discussed along with why business owners should look at their statements and how the statements can help their businesses. To register, visit conta.cc/35jcn5X or vancouver.score.org.

April 26: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Independent Contractor or Employee. Learn about the options on whether to hire an employee or subcontract work. To register, visit conta.cc/3uxtpWx or vancouver.score.org.

Register for free family program

A free Strengthening Families program for parents/caregivers and their children 10 to 14 years old will be held via Zoom. Classes for children take place at 4 p.m. April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18 and 25, and June 1. Classes for parents take place at 6 p.m. Thursdays, April 21 and 28, May 5, 12, 19 and 26, and June 2. Children will join the parents sessions at 7:15 p.m.

An optional orientation session will be held at 6 p.m. April 14.

The program is designed to help families deal with the stress involved with raising youngsters and in dealing with everyday life. Families will solve problems together and build family strengths through games and fun, according to a press release. Youngsters will engage in hands-on activities around developing skills to resist peer pressure, manage stress and build positive relationships. Parents will learn how to build an understanding of pre-teens and teens through a dozen parenting tools.

The program is sponsored by the Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension Service.

For details or to register, call or text coordinator Ramona Leber at 360-261-3971 or send an email to her at ramona.leber@cni.net by April 14.

Longview Garden Club offers grants

Member of the Longview Garden Club are offering small businesses, organizations and nonprofits in Cowlitz County $100 in grant money for implementing a selected garden/flowerbox project.

Funding is limited and applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants should submit a basic garden/flower box plan with an appropriate budget. The grant money cannot be used for contracted labor. It is to be used to buy plants, planting material, hardware and other related materials.

Once approved, applicants will submit all receipts for materials purchased. After the project is completed, garden club members will visit the location, take photographs and place a small sponsorship sign approximately 4 x 6 inches on the flower box. Other photos of any aspect of the project would be appreciated by club members.

To apply, send the organization’s name, address and phone number and answer if funding is received from the government or other organizations for similar projects. In addition, an explanation of how the grant money will be used should be provided.

Send the information to LongviewGardenClubofWA@gmail.com. The deadline is April 15.

Time to enter Grange contest

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Pomona Grange No. 7 has announced entries are being accepted for the Grange contest open to anyone 5 years old and older.

Entries will be accepted between 9 and 10 a.m. April 15 at the Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee St., Kelso.

Among the categories are the Family Living Department, which includes baked goods, candy, food preservation, needlework, sewing, quilts and comfort toys; and the Lecturers Department, which includes photography, creative writing, and arts and crafts.

For detailed rules and categories, visit the Washington State Grange Program Handbook at

Plant sale and tomatopalooza

Washington State University Cowlitz County Master Gardeners are holding a plant sale and tomatopalooza sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 at the Cowlitz Convention Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

According to organizers, a great variety of vegetables, herbs, garden plants and Master Gardener crafts will be available at the fundraiser.

Raffles will be held throughout the day and Master Gardeners will answer people’s gardening questions.

AAUW offers scholarship

Scholarship applications are available from the American Association of University Women Cowlitz County Branch for the 2022-2023 school year which begins in the fall of 2022.

One $500 scholarship will be awarded to a female resident of Cowlitz County who has completed two yeas of college and who will be entering either her junior year or senior year as a full-time student at an accredited college.

The winner will be chosen based on scholarship, leadership and community involvement/life experience.

Applications are available by sending an email to Sharon Watt at slwatt@earthlink.net or by calling 360-225-2294.

Completed applications must be postmarked by May 30.

— The Daily News

