Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Enter summer flora
in garden show
The public is invited to join members of the Kelso Garden Club at the Highlander Festival at Tam O’Shanter Park on Sept. 11, by entering their summer blooming flowers, plants for foliage or floral designs in the show, “Journey Through the Highlands.”
Entries will be accepted between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11 in the covered area at the park. For details, visit the Highlander Festival web page at kelso.gov. Judging will begin at 10 a.m. and ribbons will be awarded. Entries should be removed by 4 p.m.
LCC Head Start classes resume
The Lower Columbia College Head Start/Early Head Start/ECEAP program is open for fall enrollment for classes to start in September at centers in Castle Rock, Kelso and Longview. Families living in South Kelso will have the benefit of a new preschool center in the Wallace Elementary School neighborhood.
Income eligible children from prenatal age to 5 years old can qualify for free services through the program including early childhood education, health and nutrition, social services, mental health services and parent engagement.
To apply, families are encouraged to call 360-442-2800, complete an online application available at lowercolumbia.edu/head-start or visit the Head Start Administration Office in person at 1720 20th Ave., Longview. Information about the COVID-19 operational plan also is available online.
Partial-day and full-day school classes are available.
For details, call the above phone number.
Two classes start at Parents Place
Two classes start in September at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.
Active Parenting, the First Five Years
- : 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 9 for four weeks. Class is for families raising children from birth to 5 years old. The class is full, but interested participants will be put on a waiting list.
Battles, Hassles, Tantrums and Tears
- : 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 14 for four weeks. Class is on parental anger, children’s anger, calming techniques, discipline and more.
The fee for each class is $20 per week or $25 per week if attending as a couple. The fee can be adjusted if asked. Infants too young to walk are welcome. No child care is available.
To register or for details, call 360-414-9212, send a text to 360-360-6761, message @Parents Place Updates or send an email to kathiegriffin50@hotmail.com.
Vendors: Apply for animal market
The Kalama Poultry and Small Animal Market begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 next to Double D’s Feed and Hardware, 362 N. First Ave., Kalama.
The free event sponsored by members of the Kalama Fair Board, is open to the public and parents are encouraged to bring their children.
Vendors will offer soaps, local honey, garden art, farm decor and more. Food trucks will be on site.
Farmers will offer chicks and chickens, bunnies, ducklings, goslings, baby goats, lambs an piglets for sale.
Applications and information for vendors can be found at kalamafair.com or by sending a question to Kalamafair@gmail.com.
— The Daily News