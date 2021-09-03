Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Enter summer flora

in garden show

The public is invited to join members of the Kelso Garden Club at the Highlander Festival at Tam O’Shanter Park on Sept. 11, by entering their summer blooming flowers, plants for foliage or floral designs in the show, “Journey Through the Highlands.”

Entries will be accepted between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11 in the covered area at the park. For details, visit the Highlander Festival web page at kelso.gov. Judging will begin at 10 a.m. and ribbons will be awarded. Entries should be removed by 4 p.m.

LCC Head Start classes resume

The Lower Columbia College Head Start/Early Head Start/ECEAP program is open for fall enrollment for classes to start in September at centers in Castle Rock, Kelso and Longview. Families living in South Kelso will have the benefit of a new preschool center in the Wallace Elementary School neighborhood.

Income eligible children from prenatal age to 5 years old can qualify for free services through the program including early childhood education, health and nutrition, social services, mental health services and parent engagement.