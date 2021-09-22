Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Residents are invited to bring up to three 10-ream paper boxes of documents and have them professionally shredded.

Donations of non-perishable food and monetary donations for area food banks also will be accepted. Locally, donations support Lower Columbia CAP. In Vancouver, they support the Clark County Food Bank.

Library holds book sale in parking lot

The Friends of the Longview Public Library are holding a parking lot book sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 26 in the parking lot of the library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Access to the parking lot is behind the library building from Maple Street.

Hard back books are $1 each and paperback books are two for $1.

Cash and checks will be accepted. In addition, online payment (credit card, PayPal, and Venmo) will be available through GiveButter on people’s mobile devices.

The library is not open Sundays, so library services and restrooms will not be available. For weather-related cancellations, check out the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibraryWA.

Free concert for the community