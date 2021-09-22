Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Free disc golf clinic for kids
Hopscotch Toys of Longview and Longview Parks and Recreation are sponsoring a free Disc Golf clinic for children between 4 and 14 years old from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Mint Valley Golf Course, 4002 Pennsylvania St., Longview.
Children will learn the basics of the sport and how to play it safely, according to a Facebook Events page.
JJ Fuentes and Dustin Hummel will host the event. Each child who is registered will receive either a new Aviar or Aviar 3 putter sponsored by Hopscotch Toys.
Space is limited. To register, visit bit.ly/3EEphYY.
Gardeners offer online workshops
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.
To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.
For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.
Sept. 22
- : 6 p.m., The Truth and Myths About Spiders. Master Gardener Alice Slusher will discuss Pacific Northwest spiders and dispel many long-held myths, including the myth about the hobo spider. She also will explain how to make homes less welcoming to spiders.
Sept. 28
- : noon, How to Run a Successful Meeting. Extension Agent Gary Fredricks will give tips on how to run an efficient and effective meeting. He will offer tips to prepare before the meeting to avoid difficulties, methods to avoid possible problems encountered during the meeting, techniques to reduce the length of the meeting and how to avoid and manage conflict.
Sept. 29
- : 6 p.m., Putting Your Garden To Bed. Master Gardener Art Fuller will explain the steps to “put the garden to bed” for the fall. He also will offer successful tips to reduce work next year and ensure next year’s successful crops.
Free shredding event Sept. 25
The 14th annual Free Shred Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at 820 12th Ave., behind the main branch of Fibre Federal Credit Union; and at the Clark County Food Bank, 6502 N.E. 47th Ave., Vancouver.
Cowlitz and Clark County credit unions with help from the Southwest Washington Chapter of Credit Unions join together to offer the service to fight identity theft by shredding financial documents, according to a press release.
Residents are invited to bring up to three 10-ream paper boxes of documents and have them professionally shredded.
Donations of non-perishable food and monetary donations for area food banks also will be accepted. Locally, donations support Lower Columbia CAP. In Vancouver, they support the Clark County Food Bank.
Library holds book sale in parking lot
The Friends of the Longview Public Library are holding a parking lot book sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 26 in the parking lot of the library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Access to the parking lot is behind the library building from Maple Street.
Hard back books are $1 each and paperback books are two for $1.
Cash and checks will be accepted. In addition, online payment (credit card, PayPal, and Venmo) will be available through GiveButter on people’s mobile devices.
The library is not open Sundays, so library services and restrooms will not be available. For weather-related cancellations, check out the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibraryWA.
Free concert for the community
A free worship experience concert by Donald Cobbs and Friends takes place at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Kelso First Baptist Church, 214 S. Fourth Ave., Kelso. A “love” offering will be accepted at the concert.
For details, call 360-423-2513.
Senior center gift shop open
The Rainier Senior Center gift shop is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays inside the center, 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.
New creations from local artists are available.
For details, call the center at 503-556-3889 or send an email to RainierSeniorC@gmail.com.
Bazaar forms are available
The Daily News’ annual Bazaar listing will be published Oct. 31. The deadline to return forms is 4 p.m. Oct. 22.
Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.
