Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Clothing, masks, supplies needed
Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons once again is collecting coats, hats, socks and school supplies for local students who need them. In addition, he is collecting face masks for students.
People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to make arrangements to either drop off the items or have them picked up. He also will provide additional details on items needed.
In addition, Fibre Federal Credit Union has joined with Ammons. People are welcome to bring items to any Fibre branches in Cowlitz County in Washington and Clatsop County in Oregon during regular business hours through Sept. 30.
LCC Head Start classes resume
The Lower Columbia College Head Start/Early Head Start/ECEAP program is open for fall enrollment for classes to start in September at centers in Castle Rock, Kelso and Longview. Families living in South Kelso will have the benefit of a new preschool center in the Wallace Elementary School neighborhood.
Income eligible children from prenatal age to 5 years old can qualify for free services through the program including early childhood education, health and nutrition, social services, mental health services and parent engagement.
To apply, families are encouraged to call 360-442-2800, complete an online application available at https: lowercolumbia.edu/head-start/apply.php or visit the Head Start Administration Office in person at 1720 20th Ave., Longview. Information about the COVID-19 operational plan also is available online.
Partial-day and full-day school classes are available.
For details, call the above phone number.
Annual auction online again
The Friends of Skamokawa will hold the “A Cornucopia of Treasures” event as an online auction at www.32auction.com/fos from 10 a.m. Oct. 9 through 5 p.m. Oct. 16.
Money raised from the sale will go toward operating and maintaining the historic River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/1894 Central School.
This is the 31st Cornucopia auction and the second time the auction has been held online.
People who would like to make donations to the event, should call the Friends of Skamokawa at 360-795-3007 or send them an email to fos1894@gmail.com. Items can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through Sept. 28 at the center at 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway), Skamokawa.
Time to submit Halloween info
A roundup of Halloween events will be published in The Daily News the week of Oct. 25.
Groups should submit information to Halloween Roundup, The Daily News, P.O. Box 189, Longview, WA 98632; or email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken by phone.
The deadline is 4 p.m. Oct. 22.
Include the name of the event; the time, date and place; who is sponsoring the event; the cost, if applicable; and any other details.
Free park days for rest of year
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free days in 2021 when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.
State Parks “free days” are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass program, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.
The free days apply only at state parks. The Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.
The costs for a Discover Pass are $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.
The remaining schedule
Sept. 25
- : National Public Lands Day.
Nov. 11
- : Veterans Day.
Nov. 26
- : Autumn free day.
Bazaar forms are available
The Daily News’ annual Bazaar listing will be published Oct. 31. The deadline to return forms is 4 p.m. Oct. 22.
Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.
Garden Club invites public to dedication
Kelso Garden Club members invite the public to the group’s Blue Star By-Way Dedication at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Tam O’Shanter Park on Tam O’Shanter Way in Kelso.
Light refreshments will be offered after the dedication.
People are asked to RSVP to the event by calling Sarah Koss at 360-431-5168 or sending an email to sarahkoss@comcast.net.
The Blue Star By-Way memorial honors all men and women who served, are serving or will serve in branches of the United States armed forces, according to The Daily News archives.
The KGC campaign began after the City of Kelso Parks and Recreation Board members approved the site for the memorial to be installed.
The Blue Star marker program was established by members of the National Garden Clubs in the 1940s. Since them, members of garden clubs throughout the nation have paid tribute to the people who serve in the U.S. military by installing the markers along highways, in public parks, at historic settings and at Veterans Administration hospitals, according to TDN archives.
The name was chosen because of the star on flags displayed at homes, churches and businesses during World War II honoring service men and women.
