Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Clothing, masks, supplies needed

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons once again is collecting coats, hats, socks and school supplies for local students who need them. In addition, he is collecting face masks for students.

People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to make arrangements to either drop off the items or have them picked up. He also will provide additional details on items needed.

In addition, Fibre Federal Credit Union has joined with Ammons. People are welcome to bring items to any Fibre branches in Cowlitz County in Washington and Clatsop County in Oregon during regular business hours through Sept. 30.

LCC Head Start classes resume

The Lower Columbia College Head Start/Early Head Start/ECEAP program is open for fall enrollment for classes to start in September at centers in Castle Rock, Kelso and Longview. Families living in South Kelso will have the benefit of a new preschool center in the Wallace Elementary School neighborhood.

Income eligible children from prenatal age to 5 years old can qualify for free services through the program including early childhood education, health and nutrition, social services, mental health services and parent engagement.