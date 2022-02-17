Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Rebekahs looking for new members

The Rebekahs, the women of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, are looking for members.

The group meets the first and third Thursday of each month.

Anyone interested in joining them should call Cynthia at 360-998-9270 or Adrienne at 360-431-0041.

Pomona Grangers meet in Kelso

The next meeting of the Cowlitz Pomona Grange is Feb. 19 at the Pleasant Hill Grange, 4741 Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso.

A potluck begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.

In addition, the Grange contest takes place April 15 at the Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee St., Kelso. Entries are open to 5-yeaer-old to adult Grangers and non-Grangers and will be accepted between 9 and 10 a.m. that day.

People should refer to the Washington State Grange Program Handbook 2022 for the Lecturers and Family Living Department rules and categories. For details, attend the meeting.

Event supports local businesses

A Sip N Shop “bazaar” takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Banquet Room of the Carriage Restaurant, 1334 12th Ave., Longview.

Local small business owners rent an 8-foot table for the day for $15 in order to provide a low-cost venue open to the public, according to event organizer Debbie Malone.

Vendors are welcome to email event organizer Malone at dmalone98632@gmail.com for inquiries regarding table rental availability.

Altrusa offers 3 scholarships

Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso has three scholarships available to college students for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Altrusa International Scholarship for Technical Education Students is available to students attending Lower Columbia College. The one-year $1,400 scholarship is for students enrolling in a two-year technical program in the trades, manufacturing or industrial fields.

The $1,000 one-year Jane Kalahan Smith Scholarship is for students who identify as female, have attended LCC and who have applied to a four-year college or university where they plan to study in a science field.

The $1,400 Altrusa International Scholarship is for a student attending LCC and is renewable for up to three additional years.

Application forms are available from local high school counselors, on the Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso Facebook page or by calling Mary at 360-425-0426.

The one-page application form along with a brief personal four to five paragraph statement covering the applicant’s educational plan, personal and academic goals; and a copy of the student’s high school or college transcript are due by March 31.

Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso is a local service club which has existed locally since 1949. Members participate in a variety of service and fundraising events and are known for selling elephant ears at the Go 4th festival and other local events.

For details about the scholarships, call Mary at 360-425-0426.

