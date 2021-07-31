Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Family Story Time at library
In-person Family Story Time continues to take place at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.
Held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday mornings through Aug. 12, families are invited to bring a blanket and social distance from other families. A sound system will be set up so attendees can hear.
Books that tie in with the theme Tails and Tales will be featured as well as songs, rhymes and jokes.
The story time is part of the library’s Summer Reading program.
In addition to the story times, Baby Story Time takes place on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and includes a short book, rhymes and “bounces perfect for babies” 2 years old and younger, according to a press release from the city of Longview.
For details, visit the library website at longviewlibrary.org.
School supply drive helps CR schools
A Red Canoe Credit Union school supply drive takes place through Aug. 13 with the Castle Rock Senior Center participating.
Because of COVID-19, the center did not purchase supplies for the credit union’s school supply drive but collected money and gave it to the credit union, which in turn doubled the money and presented the Castle Rock School District with a check, according to information submitted to The Daily News.
Myron and Mary Nelson of the Castle Rock Senior Center will be at the center on Wednesdays, Aug. 4 and 11 to collect contributions. People who want to donate cash are asked to put the money in an envelope and write their name and the amount of money inside that is inside the envelope on the outside of the envelope. Names are needed because those names will be put into a drawing sponsored by the senior center. Checks should be made out to Red Canoe Credit Union.
TL Senior Alumni Reunion on Aug. 21
The Toutle Lake Senior Alumni Reunion takes place starting at 3 p.m. Aug. 21 in he multipurpose room of the high school, 5050 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle.
A potluck dinner starts at 5 p.m.
Senior alumni includes anyone who attended a class at Toutle Lake schools 40-plus yeas ago. It is not necessary to have graduated with the class. This year, that includes classes through the 1981 graduating year.
Coffee, punch, water and table service will be provided. Organizers suggest people with last names starting with the letter A-M bring a hot dish and people with last names starting with N through Z bring a salad, dessert or other culinary delight.
For details, email Vicky Howard at lvhoward@comcast.net, Rickey Foster at foster6661@comcast.net or Arlene Smith at grandmasmith3@hotmail.com.
Apply for a scholarship
Three $1,000 scholarships are available from the Ethnic Support Council.
To be eligible to apply for a scholarship, students must have graduated from a high school in Cowlitz County or be a resident of Cowlitz County attending Lower Columbia College, a vocation or accredited online school and must be an immigrant, or a child or grandchild of an immigrant.
The one-page application asks for basic information including grade-point average. Applicants must attach a list of his or her school, volunteer and work activities along with an essay. The them is “challenges faced staying in school to graduate from high school or remain in college during the COVID-19 pandemic and how being an immigrant or the child or grandchild of an immigrants helped the student get through the pandemic,” according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
Applications are available through the Lower Columbia Foundation web and the Ethnic Support Council of Cowlitz Facebook page. Applicants also can contact Sheila Burgin, assistant director, Lower Columbia Foundation, 1600 Maple St., P.O. Box 3010, Longview, WA 98632.
The scholarships can be used for college, vocational or online college courses by an accredited institution.
Completed applications also should be returned to Burgin at Lower Columbia College or mailed to ESC Scholarship c/o Cliff Beattie, P.O. Box 1117, Longview, WA 98632.