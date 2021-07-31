Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Myron and Mary Nelson of the Castle Rock Senior Center will be at the center on Wednesdays, Aug. 4 and 11 to collect contributions. People who want to donate cash are asked to put the money in an envelope and write their name and the amount of money inside that is inside the envelope on the outside of the envelope. Names are needed because those names will be put into a drawing sponsored by the senior center. Checks should be made out to Red Canoe Credit Union.