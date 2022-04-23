Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

KHS class of ’58

meets for lunch

Kelso High School class of 1958 members will meet for a no-host luncheon at noon, April 26 at the Kelso/Longview Elks, 900 Ash Street, Kelso.

All classmates, spouses and friends are encouraged to attend.

A 65th reunion planning meeting takes place at 1:30 after the lunch. Everyone is encouraged to stay for the meeting.

For details, call Judi Fouch Peters at 360-577-4584.

Coin Club holds

52nd coin show

The Cowlitz Coin Club of Longview-Kelso is celebrating its 52nd annual coin show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30, at the AWPPW Hall, 724 15th Ave., Longview.

Admission, parking and dealer appraisals are all free.

At the show, the public can buy, sell and trade coins, currency, tokens and medals from numerous Pacific Northwest dealers.

Hourly drawings take place, along with raffles for a half-ounce American Gold Eagle coin and five one-ounce American Silver Eagle coins. Winners need not be present to win the raffle coins.

The Cowlitz Coin Club, a member of the American Numismatic Association, is a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to promoting, extending and protecting the interests of numismatics and its activities throughout the Pacific Northwest, states a press release from the club. Its goal is to foster and encourage the study of numismatics in all its forms and branches, according to a press release from the coin club.

The Cowlitz Coin Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Saturday of each month at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso (adjacent to the Kelso Spray Park).

For details about club meetings, email cowlitzcoinclublongview@gmail.com.

Winlock library

fundraiser set

The Friends of the Winlock Library are holding a book sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 at 300 N.E. First St., Winlock (next to the post office parking lot).

Attendees are asked to wear masks if they are not vaccinated.

Sales are by donation. Change cannot be made.

Money raised benefits the Winlock Timberland Library, supporting capital improvements to the library, various children's activities and special programs such as the Winter Reading Program.

Runners offer

scholarship

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are offering two scholarship to high school seniors in the class of 2022 in Cowlitz County. The $500 scholarships are for students who plan to attend college or a technical/trade school. The money will be sent directly to the recipient's student accounts at the educational institution they choose to attend.

Applicants must have participated in track and/or cross country on a high school team for at least two years. Other criteria for consideration includes character, academic achievement, community service and athletic accomplishments.

Although the scholarship is not a "needs based" one, the CVR scholarship committee may consider personal and financial hardships in making its decisions, according to a press release from the group.

Completed application packets must include the application, most recent high school transcripts and letter(s) of recommendation from running coach(es).

To receive an application, send an email to info@cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

Mail completed applications to Cowlitz Valley Runners, P.O. Box 1304, Longview, WA 98632. Applications also can be scanned and emailed to infor@cowlitzvalleyrunners.org. The application deadline is May 5.

