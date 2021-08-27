Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Rotary’s Quacker 5000 raffle returns
The Rotary Club of Kelso’s 32nd Annual Quacker 5000 rubber duck raffle returns Sept. 12 during the Highlander Festival at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso.
The event didn’t take place in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 4,000 tagged rubber ducks will be dropped through the chute of a cement mixer filled with water. People can “adopt” a duck by purchasing a ticket for $10. The person whose duck is the first to cross the finish line out of the chute wins $5,000 cash. Runners up receive various other prizes. The winning duck “owner” does not have to be present to win.
Money raised from the duck “adoptions” goes toward providing scholarships to local high school graduates, the Catlin Rotary Spray Park, the Kelso Rotary Skate Park and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by giving free books to children from birth to five years old, according to a press release from the Rotary club.
The Kelso Rotary duck raffle was founded in 1989 by then Rotary Club of Kelso President Don Lemmons, according to the press release. The plan was to create a fundraiser that was different from the standard dinner and auction format. For the first raffle, rubber ducks from Campbell River, British Columbia, Canada, were rented. Later, Rotary club members purchased their own rubber ducks, sharing them and the expense with three other Rotary Clubs, notes the release. Today, the Kelso Rotary group has shared ownership of the rubber ducks with the Rotary Club of Lacey, Wash.
The first year the raffle was held, the club raised $2,000. In recent years about $40,000 is raised annually, according to the press release.
Historian speaks on Vietnam War
Historian Julie Pham discusses how the South Vietnamese military experienced the Vietnam War at 7 p.m. Sept 2 during the Cowlitz County Historical Museum’s First Thursday program held via Zoom. Register in advance by going to bit.ly/3xKf4FT. Once registered, people will receive a confirmation email with details on how to join the meeting.
For the free program sponsored by Humanities Washington’s Speakers Bureau, Pham interviewed 40 South Vietnamese military veterans in the United States. She will illuminate ow people can remember historical events differently.
For details, call the museum at 360-777-3119.
To learn about Humanities Washington, visit www.humanities.org.
Free shredding event Sept. 25
The 14th annual Free Shred Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at 820 12th Ave., behind the main branch of Fibre Federal Credit Union; and at the Clark County Food Bank, 6502 N.E. 47th Ave., Vancouver.
Cowlitz and Clark County credit unions with help from the Southwest Washington Chapter of Credit Unions join together to offer the service to fight identity theft by shredding financial documents, according to a press release.
Residents are invited to bring up to three 10-ream paper boxes of documents and have them professionally shredded.
Donations of non-perishable food and monetary donations for area food banks also will be accepted. Locally, donations support Lower Columbia CAP. In Vancouver, the donations support the Clark County Food Bank.
Annual auction online once again
The Friends of Skamokawa will hold the “A Cornucopia of Treasures” event as an online auction at www.32auction.com/fos from 10 a.m. Oct. 9 through 5 p.m. Oct. 16.
Money raised from the sale will go toward operating and maintaining the historic River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/1894 Central School.
This is the 31st Cornucopia auction and the second time the auction has been held online.
People who would like to make donations to the event, should call the Friends of Skamokawa at 360-795-3007 or send them an email to fos1894@gmail.com. Items can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through Sept. 28 at the center at 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway), Skamokawa.
— The Daily News