Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

SCORE offers free webinar

SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.

SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinar in March.

March 12: 10-11:30 a.m., Improving Your Business Credit. Learn how to enhance a business credit score to take it to the next level. To register, visit conta.cc/3p9TyJ1 or vancouver.score.org

Committee looks for logo designs

Longview Centennial Committee members invite the public to submit original designs for the Longview Centennial logo for the city’s 100-year anniversary in 2023.

The logo will appear on banners, merchandise, souvenirs and on the front of a commemorative coin that will be 1.5 inches in diameter, according to information submitted to The Daily News. Committee members also would like designs submitted for the back of the coin. Each side of the coin’s design could come from different artists.

The design should include Longview, 1923-2023, which is a reference to Longview being a planned city and 100 years old.

Art of historical buildings, parks, arches or whatever reminds people of the beauty and uniqueness of Longview can be included in the design.

“Submitted designs may be used by the Longview Centennial Committee to promote the 100 years of Longview, including all memorabilia, souvenirs and publications free of any rights or royalties to the designer other than recognition and appreciation,” according to the committee.

Designs should be emailed to Arleen RM Hubble at ahubble61@gmail.com or to Reed Hadley at longviewcentury@gmail.com. They also can be mailed to P.O. Box 1035, Longview, WA 98632.

The deadline for entries is March 15.

For details, email Hubble or Hadley.

Eagles plan St. Patrick’s dinner

A St. Patrick’s Day dinner for Longview Eagles No. 2116 members and guests takes place starting at 5:30 p.m. March 17 at the Eagles club, 1526 12th Ave., Longview.

The meal includes corned beef or ham, cabbage, carrots, red potatoes and dessert. The cost is by donation.

For details, call the club at 360-425-1444..

